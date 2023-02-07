Read full article on original website
goterriers.com
Terriers Notch Senior Day Win Over Leopards, 83-54
BOSTON - Senior Maren Durant and Caitlin Weimar each posted double-doubles, seniors Maggie Pina and Liz Shean also scored in double figures, and the Boston University women's basketball program celebrated its seniors with an 83-54 win over Lafayette on Senior Day at Case Gym. After missing eight of its first...
goterriers.com
No. 3 BU, BC to Renew Rivalry Monday at TD Garden
#3 Boston University (20-7-0, 14-4-0 Hockey East) vs. Boston College (9-12-6, 5-8-5 Hockey East) Date & Time: Monday, Feb. 13 - 4:30 p.m. Venue: TD Garden - Boston, Mass. The No. 3 Boston University men's ice hockey team will renew its rivalry with Boston College on Monday night when the two teams face off at TD Garden in the consolation game of the 70th Dunkin' Beanpot. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
goterriers.com
Terriers Edged by Boston College, 2-1
BOSTON - In a hard-fought game that came down to the final moments, the Boston University women's ice hockey team came up just short in a 2-1 contest against visiting Boston College on Saturday evening at Walter Brown Arena. The Eagles scored the lone goal of the opening period and...
goterriers.com
Furious Fourth-Quarter Rally Falls Just Short for No. 14 BU at Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. - The No. 14 Boston University men's lacrosse team scored the final six goals of the game, but the Terriers fell to Vermont, 14-12, on Saturday afternoon at Virtue Field. BU (0-1) cut a 14-6 deficit to 14-12 with 2:38 remaining in regulation, but Vermont (1-1) got two...
goterriers.com
BU Drops Tough Decision to BC, 7-0
WEYMOUTH, Mass. – The Boston University women's tennis team (4-2, 1-0 PL) fell 7-0 to Boston College (7-1, 0-0 ACC) on Friday. In the loss, BU picked up a win in doubles and sent three singles matches to three sets. In doubles, BC quickly got the win at the...
goterriers.com
Four Top-10 Program Marks Highlight David Hemery Valentine Invite Opening Day
BOSTON – The Boston University women's track & field team wrapped up its home slate with the David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Friday. In the meet, junior Juliana Nakouzi, sophomore Daisy Liljegren and freshmen Ellie Roan and Vera Sjöberg recorded top-10 program performances. In the weight throw, Nakouzi...
goterriers.com
Chen, Fan Pace Terriers in Opening Round of Columbia Classic
MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Boston University women's golf team opened up its spring season on Saturday, shooting a 314 (+26) in the opening round of the Columbia Classic at Duran Golf Club. Senior Alice Fan and sophomore Christy Chen paced the Terriers, each shooting a 76 (+4) to stand tied...
goterriers.com
Terriers Conclude Homestand with David Hemery Valentine Invite
BOSTON – The Boston University men's track & field team closed its home slate in front of a packed crowd at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Saturday. Two Terriers, senior Foster Malleck and sophomore Ryan Rosenberger, made appearances on the Top-10 Terrier list at the meet. Malleck competed...
goterriers.com
Terriers Extend Win Streak against Adelphi and MIT
CUMBERLAND, R.I. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Extending their win streak to four matches, the Boston University men's tennis team outlasted Adelphi, 4-3, at the ForeCourt Tennis Club in Rhode Island Saturday morning and then rolled later that evening to a 4-1 victory at MIT. The Terriers (4-2) captured four...
