Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
A Campbell never quitsTour Tyler TexasHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Related
defendernetwork.com
Meet Brandi Brown: Hype Freedom School director
Brandi Brown never forgets her fondest memories of growing up in Houston’s South Park. Though her community has been considered underserved, never once did she feel that she lacked anything. Brown carried that experience with her into college at Southern Methodist University, a predominantly white school, where she experienced...
Our Story, Our History | Preserving Black history in Houston's Fourth Ward
HOUSTON — The Fourth Ward in Houston is sometimes called the "Mother Ward." In it, you'll find the African-American Library at the Gregory School. It's a building with a long history and many stories to tell. The galleries that line the hallways are filled with photos that capture moments...
flicksandfood.com
Soul Food Eatery and Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score Big for the Game
Soul Food Eatery & Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game. The bakery and soul food kitchen, Cupcake Kitchen in Houston, offers fans 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular bakery and soul food...
Councilman Robert Gallegos to run for mayor of Houston
Councilman Gallegos, whose district includes the greater East End, is the latest candidate who'll want your vote this November, but he's far from the only one.
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
Kirsten West Savali Among Houston’s Top 50 ‘Women We Admire’ In Leadership
Sometimes the woman you admire is in your own camp.
CW39’s “Karamo Show” host from Houston tackles conflict with compassion in hit show
Creating lasting connections with daytime viewers. CW39's Sharron Melton talks with "Karamo Show" host
Shaq's Fried Chicken Joint In Texas Is Almost Here, But He Needs Your Help
Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant is hiring!
defendernetwork.com
Legacy Community Health Clinic gets $1 mil in federal funding
Legacy Community Health Clinic gets $1 mil in federal funding. Congressman Al Green recently presented a symbolic check in the amount of $1,000,000 to Legacy Community Health for the upgrade of their electronic medical records software. The upgrade of technology equipment is essential for Legacy to better address the healthcare needs of constituents in the Ninth Congressional District of Texas because it will allow patients to have improved access to their personal health information, including appointment scheduling. The CEO of Legacy, Dr. Bobby Hilliard Jr. said, “These monies will allow Legacy to have a more modern system, which in turn will allow Legacy providers to be more efficient when seeing patients, and also give patients tools and more transparency in managing their own care. Congressman Al Green is addressing this issue head-on and we couldn’t be more appreciative of how he is helping to change the lives of the people he represents.”
You might need 3 roommates to afford a North Texas apartment, study says
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study conducted by a popular real estate website has found that the five biggest cities in Texas are among the least affordable in the country for renters making minimum wage.Online real estate platform Zillow analyzed the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and compared local minimum wages to rent price increases to find out how many jobs or roommates it would take to afford a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment if no more than 30% of household income per month is spent on rent. In each case, they found all five of the largest...
defendernetwork.com
New district names for Houston’s historic neighborhoods?
The City of Houston is trying to find another way to preserve the history of some of its neighborhoods. The city’s planning and development department is proposing the city add what’s known as a Conservation District to its Preservation Ordinance. City council approved on Wednesday to set a...
Temperatures in Houston region will drop overnight
The Bayou City's respite from the cold is about to come to an end.
2015 state law on affordable housing has Houston Mayor Turner taking a 'closer look'
One concern is that taking away property-tax revenue from The Deerwood apartments or others in the area would create added resource issues for the neighborhoods of Briargrove and Tanglewood.
Black-Owned Company Signed $334 Million Deal With Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport
Houston has no shortage of Black-owned businesses. Now, a Black-owned management company will be shedding more light on Black-owned companies, thanks to a lucrative deal with the Houston City Council. According to AfroTech, Aviation Pros entered into a 10-year contract worth $334 million with Latrelle’s Galley and the city of...
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
fox26houston.com
Houston Astros host part-time job fair for various positions
HOUSTON - Interested in working part-time for a World Series Championship team? The Houston Astros are hosting a job fair this weekend to fill some empty roles. The Astros announced on Thursday they are hosting a part-time job fair for various positions in Retail and Guest Services on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. The entrance to this level is through the Premium Entrance gate located in the Diamond Lot.
fox26houston.com
Souper Bowl of Caring benefits food pantries in Houston, across the U.S.
HOUSTON - An estimated 111 million people are expected to watch the big game this weekend, while 53 million Americans struggle with hunger. The annual Souper Bowl of Caring event is encouraging fans to get off the bench and help their local food pantries. One food pantry is getting University...
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
defendernetwork.com
Texans discuss opening with former Aggie Jerrod Johnson
The Texans have interviewed Minnesota Vikings coach and former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for a senior-level offensive coaching position, according to KPRC. It would be a chance for the Humble product to return home to coach for the first time. Lofty expectations for Prairie View, TSU softball. There are...
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
Comments / 0