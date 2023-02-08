ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Brandi Brown: Hype Freedom School director

Brandi Brown never forgets her fondest memories of growing up in Houston’s South Park. Though her community has been considered underserved, never once did she feel that she lacked anything. Brown carried that experience with her into college at Southern Methodist University, a predominantly white school, where she experienced...
Legacy Community Health Clinic gets $1 mil in federal funding

Legacy Community Health Clinic gets $1 mil in federal funding. Congressman Al Green recently presented a symbolic check in the amount of $1,000,000 to Legacy Community Health for the upgrade of their electronic medical records software. The upgrade of technology equipment is essential for Legacy to better address the healthcare needs of constituents in the Ninth Congressional District of Texas because it will allow patients to have improved access to their personal health information, including appointment scheduling. The CEO of Legacy, Dr. Bobby Hilliard Jr. said, “These monies will allow Legacy to have a more modern system, which in turn will allow Legacy providers to be more efficient when seeing patients, and also give patients tools and more transparency in managing their own care. Congressman Al Green is addressing this issue head-on and we couldn’t be more appreciative of how he is helping to change the lives of the people he represents.”
You might need 3 roommates to afford a North Texas apartment, study says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study conducted by a popular real estate website has found that the five biggest cities in Texas are among the least affordable in the country for renters making minimum wage.Online real estate platform Zillow analyzed the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and compared local minimum wages to rent price increases to find out how many jobs or roommates it would take to afford a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment if no more than 30% of household income per month is spent on rent. In each case, they found all five of the largest...
New district names for Houston’s historic neighborhoods?

The City of Houston is trying to find another way to preserve the history of some of its neighborhoods. The city’s planning and development department is proposing the city add what’s known as a Conservation District to its Preservation Ordinance. City council approved on Wednesday to set a...
Houston Astros host part-time job fair for various positions

HOUSTON - Interested in working part-time for a World Series Championship team? The Houston Astros are hosting a job fair this weekend to fill some empty roles. The Astros announced on Thursday they are hosting a part-time job fair for various positions in Retail and Guest Services on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. The entrance to this level is through the Premium Entrance gate located in the Diamond Lot.
Souper Bowl of Caring benefits food pantries in Houston, across the U.S.

HOUSTON - An estimated 111 million people are expected to watch the big game this weekend, while 53 million Americans struggle with hunger. The annual Souper Bowl of Caring event is encouraging fans to get off the bench and help their local food pantries. One food pantry is getting University...
Texans discuss opening with former Aggie Jerrod Johnson

The Texans have interviewed Minnesota Vikings coach and former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for a senior-level offensive coaching position, according to KPRC. It would be a chance for the Humble product to return home to coach for the first time. Lofty expectations for Prairie View, TSU softball. There are...
