Two-time All-Pro Wide receiver AJ Green announces his retirement after eleven seasons in the NFL

Seven-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Green announced his retirement Monday after 11 NFL seasons, including nine with the Cincinnati Bengals .

The 34-year-old Green had played his last two seasons in Arizona as a top target on the Cardinals.

'I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,' Green began in the announcement on his Instagram page.

'Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams.

'I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…'

Green was most noted for his time in Cincinnati - where the former Georgia Bulldog became a favorite target of quarterback Andy Dalton.

He ended his career second on Cincinnati's all-time list for receiving yards (9,430), receptions (649), receiving touchdowns (65), and pass targets (1,130) - sitting behind Chad 'OchoCinco' Johnson.

In total, Green finished his NFL career with 727 catches for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns. He played in 158 games (144 starts), with the last 31 (19 starts) in Arizona.

Five of those games were in the playoffs - all of them were losses. He had a total of 18 receptions for 232 yards and one touchdown in four seasons where the Bengals lost in the Wild Card round.

Green played in one playoff game for the Cardinals, but did not register any catches.

The Bengals selected Green No. 4 overall out of Georgia in the 2011 draft, and he posted the first of five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his rookie campaign.

He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons in Cincinnati. He also was a second-team All-Pro twice.