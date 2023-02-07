ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ehseagleseye.com

Girls Play Close Senior Night Basketball Game

On January 30, the varsity girls basketball team was defeated 64–59 in a tight Senior Night game against East Brunswick. The night opened as the Eagles recognized their two graduating seniors, Bonnie Sellers ‘23 (#2) and Keisha Ortiz ‘23 (#4). Both have played with the team for four years.
EDISON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy