For the second time in a week, one of Indiana’s star girls basketball players hit the 1,000 career point mark, but it came in an upset loss. Eve Fiala scored 23 points for Indiana, but the Indians dropped a 58-52 Section game to Plum. It was Indiana’s first Section loss of the season. They’d beaten Plum by 30 points back on January 16th. Cassandra Boyer was also in double figures for Indiana, scoring 10 points.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO