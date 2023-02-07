Read full article on original website
Related
The console war reaches new heights as random gamers ask Sony and Nintendo CEOs to testify over Microsoft Activision deal
Sony's Jim Ryan and Nintendo's Doug Bowser have been subpoenaed
dexerto.com
How to get Golden Guns in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 gives players plenty of Golden Guns to unlock and equip, but the process to get them isn’t the simplest. So, we’ve whipped up a handy Overwatch 2 guide to help you unlock Golden Guns. In-between furious bouts of chaotic Overwatch 2 gameplay, players are usually quite...
dexerto.com
Overwatch League 2023: Start date, teams, how to watch, more
The Overwatch League’s sixth season is almost upon us. Here’s everything you need in preparation for the upcoming Overwatch 2 competitive season. The Dallas Fuel reigned supreme in 2022 as the revamped Korean roster secured the organization’s first finals trophy, but will they be able to defend their championship?
Activision Blizzard Sets Records, Nintendo Flops
Activision Blizzard can boast some company bests in its fourth-quarter report. The video game giant recorded $2.33 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, up from the $2.16 billion it generated during the same period last year — and reported record quarterly net bookings of $3.57 billion, a 43% year-over-year increase from $2.49 billion.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty sales grew 60 percent with MW2, and Activision promises ‘full annual premium release’ in 2023
Activision is touting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as a financial success, according to its fourth quarter 2022 financial report. The publisher said MW2 “delivered the highest opening-quarter sell-through in franchise history,” and that the company’s operating income grew about 60 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, compared to 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.
dexerto.com
Pokemon fans fear price hike after Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leak
Pokemon fans fear their favorite series is next in line for a price hike after new leaks from the Nintendo eShop revealed a $69.99 price tag for the upcoming Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set to release on...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs want to do Dragon Ball Z and Naruto collabs next
Overwatch 2 devs have revealed their dream collabs with Dragon Ball Z and Naruto topping the list following the One Punch Man crossover just revealed for Season 3. Overwatch 2 just announced its first-ever collaboration with popular anime series One Punch Man which will be coming in the Season 3 update. Doomfist will be donning Saitama’s classic yellow and red costume. It’s only fitting as the then DPS, now Tank hero, had numerous One Punch Man references upon his release and obviously, he packs one hell of a punch too.
dexerto.com
Overwatch League announces big changes for 2023 season with Contenders teams and new format
The Overwatch League has announced some major changes coming in the 2023 season with Contenders teams being able to compete for the first time ever. The 2023 Overwatch League season circuit is set to begin in March, but this time, there will be even more teams spread through the East and West thanks to a new structure involving Spring and Summer stages.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players quitting in Season 2 if promised feature isn’t added
Call of Duty Warzone 2 players are threatening to quit the battle royale over a lack of stat tracking, with many worried it’s not coming with Season 2. For many longtime Call of Duty players, one of the biggest parts of any yearly release is finding out where they sit on the global leaderboards and how they stack up against friends with stats.
dexerto.com
The best Steam Deck controllers in 2023
Looking for the best Steam Deck controller to use while you play docked? We’ve rounded up our favorites to save you the hassle of having to look around. Gaming while docked on the Steam Deck is going to require you to pick up a controller to play. While you could use a particular USB-C dock to continue using the Steam Deck while it is in your hands, we recommend you skip the awkwardness and settle for one of these bad boys below.
dexerto.com
GTA 6 publisher Take-Two planning major layoffs ahead of sequel’s launch
GTA 6 publisher Take-Two Interactive is planning to have major layoffs as a part of its “cost reduction plan” ahead of the highly-anticipated sequel’s launch in the coming years. Owner of both Rockstar and 2K Games, Take-Two Interactive has revealed that the publisher will be laying off...
dexerto.com
Riot briefly disables League ranked play after critical bug deletes Patch 13.1B on live servers
League of Legends Patch 13.1B was briefly rolled back after Riot found a critical bug within the game, forcing the disabling of ranked queues. Riot’s most recent patch for League of Legends has been fantastic, with massive buffs to ADCs, fighter item changes, and the destruction of Yuumi. Patch 13.1B has easily been one of the best times to be playing the MOBA in recent history.
dexerto.com
Top 20 highest earning Apex Legends pros
The Apex Legends esport scene has continued to evolve since the game’s release in 2019. Respawn and other tournament organizers have awarded over $17 million over the years, according to esportsearnings.com. Apex Legends exploded onto the battle royale scene when it was released on February 4, 2019, garnering millions...
dexerto.com
Nintendo finally adds Gameboy games to Switch Online
Gameboy and Gameboy Advance games are now available on Nintendo Switch through Nintendo Switch Online. Announced during February’s Nintendo Direct, select Gameboy and Gameboy Color games are available through Nintendo Switch Online and Gameboy Advance titles are available through Online + Expansion pack. Some of the brand’s most iconic...
game-news24.com
Activision Blizzard: Preliminary report out CMA recommends that we remove call of duty from the deals
Today, Wednesday, the British competition authorities (CMA) presented the preliminary report on the occurrence of Activision Blizzard takeover by Microsoft. As is already suspected, the CMA considers it a threat to free competition. However, a final verdict hasn’t yet been made. The competition and market authorities presented the first...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 fans mock devs after announcing 1v1 Gulag as “new feature” in Season 2
Warzone 2 players have torn into the devs after the roadmap revealed many Season 2 additions to the game, one being the decision to make the Gulag 1v1 again. Over time, the Warzone 2 team has reverted several aspects of the game that made the sequel differentiate itself from the original Warzone.
dexerto.com
Will Apex Legends get Quads or larger-team battle royale modes?
Apex Legends brings with it most of the typical modes battle royale fans expect. However, it’s never featured a team-based mode above Trios, so will it ever get a Quads or five-person BR mode? Here’s what we know. Apex Legends Season 16 will bring a brand new Team...
dexerto.com
GTA Online players blast Rockstar as “outrageous” hacks are still ruining everything
GTA Online players remain furious with Rockstar Games as the game is still pretty unplayable despite the recent security patch aimed at combatting hackers. Just like plenty of other games, GTA Online has always had issues with hackers. They’ve always had the ability to troll other players, and many would, typically turning their foes into other items or making it rain – literally – with bags of money.
dexerto.com
How to watch MSI 2023: Schedule, format and stream
The 2023 edition of the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) is nearing! Here you can find all you need to know about the showpiece LoL event, including the schedule and the official stream. MSI is one of the biggest international competitions in all of esports, with many, even non-League of Legends aficionados,...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainers agree two items are best for spending Poke Coins
Pokemon Go players have struggled with price increases on in-game items, causing many to focus on specific areas when spending their hard-earned Poke Coins. Pokemon Go’s premium currency, Poke Coins, isn’t easy to come by. While the coins can be earned by leaving Pokemon in Gyms for a certain period of time, the daily max cap is set at 50 – and that’s only if the player’s Pokemon gets kicked from the Gym they were placed at.
Comments / 0