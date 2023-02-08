Greg Olsen isn’t afraid of Tom Brady, or any other competition, taking his Fox broadcasting job

Fox commentator and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen isn’t worried about the possibility of Tom Brady taking his job in 2024.

With the newly retired Brady saying that he’ll join the Fox broadcasting team in 2024, his delay gives Olsen more time to call games with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt on Fox’s A-team for NFL Sundays. People have responded incredibly well to Olsen’s work, and many fans want him to keep his job with Burkhardt even with Brady joining the network.

While the odds suggest that Brady’s astronomical contract with Fox means the top color commentary gig is his for the taking, Olsen welcomed the challenge as he talked at Super Bowl media week on Tuesday.

With Olsen set to call Super Bowl 57 with Burkhardt on Fox this Sunday, NFL fans all over the world will get a chance to hear why Olsen has been getting so much love all season for his work.

While he’s deeply humble regarding the possibility of competition, he doesn’t sound intimidated either. It’ll be fascinating to see what happens between Olsen and Brady once Fall 2024 rolls around.