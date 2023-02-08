ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

New reports on Medicaid in Montana shared by Montana Healthcare Foundation

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Healthcare Foundation (MHF) shared new reports on Medicaid in Montana and how the Medicaid expansion program is supporting economic activity. A new report on Montana Medicaid shows a decrease in ER visits by 11% overall and that more than 40% for people with preventable dental emergencies.
Marijuana advertising bill hearing highlights confusion over existing law

A hearing this week on a bill to prohibit marijuana advertising revealed a wide gulf between understandings of the state’s current ad policy for the industry. On Wednesday morning, the House Business and Labor Committee met to consider House Bill 351, which would effectively ban most marijuana advertising in Montana. In its current form, the bill would prohibit a marijuana business from utilizing outdoor signage and billboards and any use of a dispensary’s brand name or logo in print, TV, radio, or sponsorship. In keeping with current law, HB 351 allows for one exception: listings in online directories.
Medical community praises Brereton in confirmation hearing, lawmakers ask questions

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). Legislators quizzed health department director Charlie Brereton this week about the troubled state hospital in Warm Springs and one asked about his tepid interactions with the legislative branch — but not before Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras and members of the Montana medical community sang his praises.
Montana House nixes resolution that would express support for Ukraine

Demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C., on March 27, 2022, as part of a national day of action. They called for more efforts by the United States and other nations globally to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began over a month ago. (Photo by Marisa Demarco | Source New Mexico)
Desperate Dems turn to vote dealing

The grand staircase in the Montana Capitol in Helena (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Faced with an historic Republican supermajority in the Legislature, it’s no surprise Democrats are having a difficult time trying to get their priorities included in bills. They’re having an even more difficult, if not impossible, time trying to derail Republican-sponsored bills. But last week a Senate Democrat apparently turned to the despicable practice of vote trading on a particularly egregious bill — and it didn’t go well.
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Federal judge strikes down Montana vaccine choice law in health settings

A federal judge in the U.S. District of Montana ruled late Friday that Montana’s law barring discrimination based on vaccine status is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law as it applies to healthcare settings, bringing a resolution to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana hospitals, private medical providers, unionized nurses and immunocompromised patients.
Ban on transgender medical care for youth advances

A bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors cleared an initial vote in the Montana Senate Tuesday after an hour of intense debate and occasional rule maneuvering between lawmakers, the highest profile clash yet this session on the issue that has generated national debate in recent years. Twenty-eight...
Bill to make nonpartisan races partisan draws plenty of opposition

Montana Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, speaks about Senate Bill 200 which would allow candidates in nonpartisan races to declare a political affiliation. He's speaking before the state's Senate Administration Committee (Photo via Montana Public Access Network). Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace Mike Swingley told Montana Senate State...
Lawmakers make another bid for Indigenous Peoples Day

More than 30 people gathered Wednesday in support of a Senate bill that would establish Indigenous People’s Day as a Montana state holiday. If the bill passes, Indigenous People’s Day would land on the second Monday of October, eliminating Columbus Day as an official state holiday. Senate Bill...
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Legislature weighs bill to exempt some small subdivisions from environmental review

Lawmakers are considering a Montana Department of Environmental Quality-backed bill that would exempt some smaller subdivision applications from environmental review. Senate Bill 240 sponsor Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, said the measure would streamline DEQ’s review process while maintaining environmental protections. The proposal is in line with a larger effort state agencies have undertaken to address housing affordability challenges by reducing the time it takes to approve subdivision applications, Small said.
Senator hearing on spy Chinese balloon

HELENA, Mont. - Senator Jon Tester vocalized his opinions on the Chinese spy balloon at a hearing with other U.S. officials Thursday morning. "But the truth is I got a problem with a Chinese balloon flying over my state...much less the rest of the country,” Tester said. The Biden...
