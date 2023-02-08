Read full article on original website
New reports on Medicaid in Montana shared by Montana Healthcare Foundation
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Healthcare Foundation (MHF) shared new reports on Medicaid in Montana and how the Medicaid expansion program is supporting economic activity. A new report on Montana Medicaid shows a decrease in ER visits by 11% overall and that more than 40% for people with preventable dental emergencies.
Marijuana advertising bill hearing highlights confusion over existing law
A hearing this week on a bill to prohibit marijuana advertising revealed a wide gulf between understandings of the state’s current ad policy for the industry. On Wednesday morning, the House Business and Labor Committee met to consider House Bill 351, which would effectively ban most marijuana advertising in Montana. In its current form, the bill would prohibit a marijuana business from utilizing outdoor signage and billboards and any use of a dispensary’s brand name or logo in print, TV, radio, or sponsorship. In keeping with current law, HB 351 allows for one exception: listings in online directories.
Medical community praises Brereton in confirmation hearing, lawmakers ask questions
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). Legislators quizzed health department director Charlie Brereton this week about the troubled state hospital in Warm Springs and one asked about his tepid interactions with the legislative branch — but not before Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras and members of the Montana medical community sang his praises.
Montana House nixes resolution that would express support for Ukraine
Demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C., on March 27, 2022, as part of a national day of action. They called for more efforts by the United States and other nations globally to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began over a month ago. (Photo by Marisa Demarco | Source New Mexico)
Desperate Dems turn to vote dealing
The grand staircase in the Montana Capitol in Helena (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Faced with an historic Republican supermajority in the Legislature, it’s no surprise Democrats are having a difficult time trying to get their priorities included in bills. They’re having an even more difficult, if not impossible, time trying to derail Republican-sponsored bills. But last week a Senate Democrat apparently turned to the despicable practice of vote trading on a particularly egregious bill — and it didn’t go well.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Federal judge strikes down Montana vaccine choice law in health settings
A federal judge in the U.S. District of Montana ruled late Friday that Montana’s law barring discrimination based on vaccine status is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law as it applies to healthcare settings, bringing a resolution to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana hospitals, private medical providers, unionized nurses and immunocompromised patients.
Ban on transgender medical care for youth advances
A bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors cleared an initial vote in the Montana Senate Tuesday after an hour of intense debate and occasional rule maneuvering between lawmakers, the highest profile clash yet this session on the issue that has generated national debate in recent years. Twenty-eight...
Bill to make nonpartisan races partisan draws plenty of opposition
Montana Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, speaks about Senate Bill 200 which would allow candidates in nonpartisan races to declare a political affiliation. He's speaking before the state's Senate Administration Committee (Photo via Montana Public Access Network). Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace Mike Swingley told Montana Senate State...
Senate hearing slated on Biden, Pentagon handling of China spy balloon, delayed shoot down
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, will hold a hearing Thursday on the Chinese surveillance balloon that flew over Montana (including the state’s nuclear missile sites) and other states before being shot down Saturday off the South Carolina coast. President Joe Biden has come under criticism for not shooting down...
Montana senator’s 10 unanswered questions for Biden, Pentagon on China spy balloon
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, says he has some lingering unanswered questions for the Biden administration and U.S. military regarding the Chinese surveillance balloon that flew over the state and other parts of the country before being shot down by a missile on Saturday over the South Carolina coast. Republicans,...
Lawmakers make another bid for Indigenous Peoples Day
More than 30 people gathered Wednesday in support of a Senate bill that would establish Indigenous People’s Day as a Montana state holiday. If the bill passes, Indigenous People’s Day would land on the second Monday of October, eliminating Columbus Day as an official state holiday. Senate Bill...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Legislature weighs bill to exempt some small subdivisions from environmental review
Lawmakers are considering a Montana Department of Environmental Quality-backed bill that would exempt some smaller subdivision applications from environmental review. Senate Bill 240 sponsor Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, said the measure would streamline DEQ’s review process while maintaining environmental protections. The proposal is in line with a larger effort state agencies have undertaken to address housing affordability challenges by reducing the time it takes to approve subdivision applications, Small said.
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
Senator hearing on spy Chinese balloon
HELENA, Mont. - Senator Jon Tester vocalized his opinions on the Chinese spy balloon at a hearing with other U.S. officials Thursday morning. "But the truth is I got a problem with a Chinese balloon flying over my state...much less the rest of the country,” Tester said. The Biden...
21 Attorneys General asking for classification on drug cartels
HELENA, Mont. - Attorneys general of 21 states, including the state of Montana, are urging the Biden administration Wednesday to categorize Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs).
