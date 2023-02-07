The Arenas game mode is going to be replaced by other game modes in Season 16. But, will Arenas come back to Apex Legends?. For a change of pace from Battle Royale, Arena matches were 3v3, where players needed to eliminate the opposing team over a number of fixed rounds to emerge victorious. It was intended to be the perfect playground for players to practice mechanics under less pressure than the BR mode.

1 DAY AGO