KMIZ ABC 17 News

Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Planning and Zoning commission -- at its meeting on Thursday -- approved a permit that could allow a local distillery to add a bar. Six-Mile Ordinary Distillery on Fay Street is looking to add the bar. The commission approved the permit in an 8-1 vote. An expansion would require a new crosswalk The post Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52

The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
VERSAILLES, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Area Reaction From Lake Ozark Decision To Support Casino Bill

Reaction to the City of Lake Ozark going forward to adopt a resolution of support to Senate Judiciary Rule 14 to expand casino boat gambling and, presumably, land that boat along the Osage River in Lake Ozark is seemingly mixed. Speaking in favor of the concept during a special session...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council approved the Voluntary Action Center's Opportunity Campus at its meeting on Monday night. The approval was for the conditional use permit for the construction of a public campus that would offer a variety of services for the homeless. The 26,300-square-foot shelter would be built at Bowling Street and The post Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine

One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
HERMANN, MO
comomag.com

A sweet legacy in downtown Columbia

The Candy Factory celebrates a half-century of handmade confections and delighting the senses. An iconic, family-owned business and cornerstone of downtown Columbia for nearly 50 years, The Candy Factory continues to produce gourmet, handmade confections that delight the senses. To step inside beneath the striped awning is an experience in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ameren solar farm approved for Audrain County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Public Service Commission gave the OK on Thursday for Ameren to operate a solar farm in Audrain County, according to a press release from the Commission. The PSC approved an agreement -- filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri, staff of the PSC and Renew Missouri -- which The post Ameren solar farm approved for Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Roadway Improvements Around The Corner For Lake Ozark Residents

Some long awaited roadway improvements could be just around the corner in Lake Ozark. Administrator Harrison Fry says the city is setting into motion a planned maintenance program to do various improvements to some 30 different roadways. “We’ve kind of tried to tackle maintenance issues in a case by case...
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

At Long Last, Yuengling Comes To Missouri. Here's Where To Find It At Lake Of The Ozarks

Yuengling, the oldest brewing company in the United States, has recently expanded into Missouri-- And Lake of the Ozarks!. Yuengling (pronounced ying-ling) is based in Pottsville, Pennyslvania and is known for its traditional lager, black and tan, and limited-time Hershey's Chocolate Porter. Yuengling had previously only been available on the East Coast and in the southern United States. But in a Twitter post in October, Yuengling announced that they would be expanding into Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas in early 2023, and that time has finally arrived.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — just a week after the struggling retailer announced the closure of 87 locations. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday advertising a closing sale with 10% to 30% off the entire store, according to the Columbia Missourian. It is near the vacant Macy's building, which closed in 2016.
COLUMBIA, MO
bocojo.com

Boone County Journal: New Owners

The Boone County Journal has new owners! The new owners are Will and Tara Blue, who have recently moved here from North Carolina. Will was born and raised in Fayetteville, NC, which is also the location of Fort Bragg, home of the 82nd Airborne Division. He enlisted in the Army in 2002 as a 92F, Petroleum Supply Specialist. Will served 20 years in the army, which included three tours in Afghanistan and two tours in Iraq. When he retired in 2022 as a First Sergeant, he accepted a position at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri as Command Sergeant Major of Cadets. Will is passionate about his family and sports.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn

A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly man arrested after five-hour police stand off Wednesday morning

A Randolph County man is taken into custody following an almost five-hour police standoff. The Moberly Police Department’s SWAT Team executed a search warrant early Wednesday morning at the home of Cornell Luchien on Myra Street. He was wanted for multiple active warrants for his arrest, and for fleeing in a motor vehicle from Moberly officers in January.
MOBERLY, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman found stabbed on Highway 63, Columbia police seek information

Columbia police asked the public for more information after they found a woman who had been stabbed. According to a post on the Columbia Police Facebook page, on Friday morning, someone called 911 with a report of a woman who was seriously injured and was on the side of Highway 63, north of the connector with Interstate 70.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

A&E to profile mid-Missouri’s Lynlee Renick case tonight

A high-profile mid-Missouri murder case with ties to Columbia, Jefferson City and New Florence will receive national attention again on Thursday evening. Former Columbia spa owner Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2017 death of her husband Ben, who was shot to death in his Montgomery County snake barn. The scene was so horrific that Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies first thought Ben Renick had been attacked by anacondas.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
kwos.com

2034 parole hearing set for convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick

Convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick will have to serve at least 12 more years in prison, before she’s eligible for parole. Renick is the former Columbia spa owner convicted of second degree murder for the high-profile 2017 death of her husband Ben inside his snake barn near New Florence, a rural town near I-70 in Montgomery County.
