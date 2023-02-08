Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
Related
Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Planning and Zoning commission -- at its meeting on Thursday -- approved a permit that could allow a local distillery to add a bar. Six-Mile Ordinary Distillery on Fay Street is looking to add the bar. The commission approved the permit in an 8-1 vote. An expansion would require a new crosswalk The post Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52
The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
KRMS Radio
Lake Area Reaction From Lake Ozark Decision To Support Casino Bill
Reaction to the City of Lake Ozark going forward to adopt a resolution of support to Senate Judiciary Rule 14 to expand casino boat gambling and, presumably, land that boat along the Osage River in Lake Ozark is seemingly mixed. Speaking in favor of the concept during a special session...
Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council approved the Voluntary Action Center's Opportunity Campus at its meeting on Monday night. The approval was for the conditional use permit for the construction of a public campus that would offer a variety of services for the homeless. The 26,300-square-foot shelter would be built at Bowling Street and The post Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine
One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
comomag.com
A sweet legacy in downtown Columbia
The Candy Factory celebrates a half-century of handmade confections and delighting the senses. An iconic, family-owned business and cornerstone of downtown Columbia for nearly 50 years, The Candy Factory continues to produce gourmet, handmade confections that delight the senses. To step inside beneath the striped awning is an experience in...
KMOV
Mizzou students experience racism on social media, ask university to step in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV) -- Some students at the University of Missouri are dealing with racist social media posts that mention violence. They are asking the school to do more to help. Dozens of Black students sat in on a Board of Curators meeting Thursday night, hoping to have their voice...
Ameren solar farm approved for Audrain County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Public Service Commission gave the OK on Thursday for Ameren to operate a solar farm in Audrain County, according to a press release from the Commission. The PSC approved an agreement -- filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri, staff of the PSC and Renew Missouri -- which The post Ameren solar farm approved for Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Roadway Improvements Around The Corner For Lake Ozark Residents
Some long awaited roadway improvements could be just around the corner in Lake Ozark. Administrator Harrison Fry says the city is setting into motion a planned maintenance program to do various improvements to some 30 different roadways. “We’ve kind of tried to tackle maintenance issues in a case by case...
lakeexpo.com
At Long Last, Yuengling Comes To Missouri. Here's Where To Find It At Lake Of The Ozarks
Yuengling, the oldest brewing company in the United States, has recently expanded into Missouri-- And Lake of the Ozarks!. Yuengling (pronounced ying-ling) is based in Pottsville, Pennyslvania and is known for its traditional lager, black and tan, and limited-time Hershey's Chocolate Porter. Yuengling had previously only been available on the East Coast and in the southern United States. But in a Twitter post in October, Yuengling announced that they would be expanding into Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas in early 2023, and that time has finally arrived.
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — just a week after the struggling retailer announced the closure of 87 locations. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday advertising a closing sale with 10% to 30% off the entire store, according to the Columbia Missourian. It is near the vacant Macy's building, which closed in 2016.
bocojo.com
Boone County Journal: New Owners
The Boone County Journal has new owners! The new owners are Will and Tara Blue, who have recently moved here from North Carolina. Will was born and raised in Fayetteville, NC, which is also the location of Fort Bragg, home of the 82nd Airborne Division. He enlisted in the Army in 2002 as a 92F, Petroleum Supply Specialist. Will served 20 years in the army, which included three tours in Afghanistan and two tours in Iraq. When he retired in 2022 as a First Sergeant, he accepted a position at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri as Command Sergeant Major of Cadets. Will is passionate about his family and sports.
theprescotttimes.com
Mohamed Diarra: A look at the Mizzou men's basketball forward
Here is a look at Mohamed Diarra, the Missouri basketball forward and transfer from Garden City Community College. His hometown is Montreuil, France. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn
A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
abc17news.com
Mizzou’s in-state third baseman selected to Preseason All-SEC First Team
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) St. Louis native and Mizzou senior third baseman Luke Mann was named to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC Baseball First Team on Thursday. Mann is coming off a breakthrough 2022 season totaling 17 home runs, which was the most by any Tiger since 2004. The fifth-year Tiger also...
kjluradio.com
Moberly man arrested after five-hour police stand off Wednesday morning
A Randolph County man is taken into custody following an almost five-hour police standoff. The Moberly Police Department’s SWAT Team executed a search warrant early Wednesday morning at the home of Cornell Luchien on Myra Street. He was wanted for multiple active warrants for his arrest, and for fleeing in a motor vehicle from Moberly officers in January.
krcgtv.com
Woman found stabbed on Highway 63, Columbia police seek information
Columbia police asked the public for more information after they found a woman who had been stabbed. According to a post on the Columbia Police Facebook page, on Friday morning, someone called 911 with a report of a woman who was seriously injured and was on the side of Highway 63, north of the connector with Interstate 70.
kwos.com
A&E to profile mid-Missouri’s Lynlee Renick case tonight
A high-profile mid-Missouri murder case with ties to Columbia, Jefferson City and New Florence will receive national attention again on Thursday evening. Former Columbia spa owner Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2017 death of her husband Ben, who was shot to death in his Montgomery County snake barn. The scene was so horrific that Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies first thought Ben Renick had been attacked by anacondas.
kwos.com
2034 parole hearing set for convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick
Convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick will have to serve at least 12 more years in prison, before she’s eligible for parole. Renick is the former Columbia spa owner convicted of second degree murder for the high-profile 2017 death of her husband Ben inside his snake barn near New Florence, a rural town near I-70 in Montgomery County.
Comments / 0