The Boone County Journal has new owners! The new owners are Will and Tara Blue, who have recently moved here from North Carolina. Will was born and raised in Fayetteville, NC, which is also the location of Fort Bragg, home of the 82nd Airborne Division. He enlisted in the Army in 2002 as a 92F, Petroleum Supply Specialist. Will served 20 years in the army, which included three tours in Afghanistan and two tours in Iraq. When he retired in 2022 as a First Sergeant, he accepted a position at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri as Command Sergeant Major of Cadets. Will is passionate about his family and sports.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO