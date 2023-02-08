Read full article on original website
The story of Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield, America's first black pop star
In the 19th century, critics and audiences thought blacks were incapable of singing as well as their white, European counterparts. Greenfield forced them to reconcile their ears with their racism.
Mischa Barton: I was told to ‘sleep with’ Leonardo DiCaprio at age 19
Mischa Barton once claimed she was told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio when she was just 19. In a 2005 interview, which has resurfaced following DiCaprio’s recent sightings with 19-year-old model Eden Polani, the “O.C.” star recalled how her then-publicist had urged her to bed the notorious playboy, who was 30 at the time. Barton, now 37, told Harper’s & Queen, which later rebranded as Harper’s Bazaar, that her rep said, “Go and sleep with that man” when they saw DiCaprio at a photo shoot in Malibu, Calif. What’s more, the “Sixth Sense” actress claimed she had been advised to do so “for...
Joe Manganiello learns he’s part Black in an episode of 'Finding Your Roots'
Joe Manganiello discovers a surprising truth from his family's past in the latest episode of “Finding Your Roots,” which aired on Feb. 7. While researching the actor's family tree, the show's team quickly realizes that his DNA doesn't match up with his paternal grandfather's. This leaves the team...
I’m the recipient of ‘ugly privilege’ — being pretty is overrated
Jurnee Serating-Ware claims she’s never felt pretty — and she’s more than OK with that. Growing up in a small suburb just outside of Boston, she spent most of her childhood watching petite girls with long flowing hair be fawned over by the cutest guys in school. Her stocky build and short curly hair didn’t attract much attention. And now, as an adult, it, too, seems to her that only well-endowed bombshells with slim waists and peach-perfect bottoms receive the red carpet treatment that comes as a benefit of “pretty privilege” — in which conventionally beautiful people are often shown unmerited...
‘Proud Family’ receives backlash for anti-White propaganda in new episode
“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” reboot has created interesting conversations since its latest episode. Critics on Twitter make claims that the “Juneteenth” episode in the 2nd season is anti-White and showcases blatant anti-White propaganda, according to a Twitter account named End Wokeness. “Why are they showing this woke BLM propaganda to our kids?” the caption reads.
‘Homophobic’ Family Scolds Gay Woman for ‘Making a Scene’ by Catching Bouquet at Wedding
A woman shared that her family scolded her for drawing "unneeded" attention to her and her girlfriend by catching the bouquet at a family friend's wedding. Sharing her story on Reddit, the woman explained that everyone invited to the wedding was allowed a plus-one, so she brought her girlfriend, despite her family not being too comfortable with her sexuality.
Man Angered by Sister's Tribute Idea for 'Substitute Mother' Sparks Outrage
A clinical counselor told Newsweek that the daughter was not being disrespectful by getting a tattoo in tribute to her "substitute mother."
What Black adoptees want white parents to know about transracial adoption
Some of Lydia Berkey’s happiest childhood moments were spent in a Black hair salon. “It was my favorite place, no question,” Berkey, 25, tells TODAY.com. “Being surrounded by these women who looked like me was the best feeling. I felt at home.”. Though the appointments lasted hours,...
Manchester lap dancing club called seedy by local has licence renewed
A lap dancing club will be allowed to stay open despite a resident's claims it brought a city into "disrepute". One person objected to an application for a sex establishment licence renewal by Manchester's Obsessions, stating that it was "seedy". The club's representative told a hearing it had been licensed...
'I Stopped Him'—Spouse Telling Sister's Boyfriend How To Eat Dinner Slammed
A clinical counselor told Newsweek how the pair can reconcile their disagreement.
Why I refused to babysit my nephew when my sister-in-law went into labor
A woman has enraged people after admitting she refused to look after her nephew when her sister-in-law went into labor two weeks early. Jessica explained that she and her husband are childfree and never babysit or linger at family gatherings where there’s children. However, her brother Ben still asked her if she’d be willing to watch her five-year-old nephew when his wife Megan went into labor. “We said no, I work a lot and my husband goes out of town for his work. Knowing this, they hired a sitter,” she explained in her Reddit post. “They begged but I said no” However, when Megan went into labor two weeks early, they...
Baby Brother Ready to Fight Everyone in the House After Big Sister Cries
He is letting EVERYONE know their place.
Gorillaz share new animated video for ‘Silent Running’ with Adeleye Omotayo
Gorillaz have shared a new animated video for their recent single ‘Silent Running’ featuring Adeleye Omotayo. The clip, which you can view below, was directed by artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Emmy-nominated director, Fx Goby. According to a press release it sees “Murdoc, Noodle and Russel...
Wes Anderson's Asteroid City features graphic nudity
A new Wes Anderson movie is always special, symmetrical gift. The French Dispatch, for instance — starring Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet and Lea Seydoux — was a perfectly framed series of bittersweet human stories. The director’s new project Asteroid City, said to be “a poetic meditation on the meaning of life”, sees him reunite with some of his usual coterie, including Tilda Swinton and Jason Schwartzman. Know what else is poetic? Nudity! And Asteroid City has enough of it for it to have garnered a risky R rating.
Lindsay Lohan's siblings walk the runway during NYFW as she supports from front row
Lindsay Lohan and her siblings are taking on New York Fashion Week. The actress, 36, sat front row and watched as her younger siblings, Ali, 29, and Dakota, 26, walked the runway at the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2023 NYFW show on Thursday in New York. She shared several clips on...
Scottish Bloke Explains Why Appalachian Spookiness Can't Hold a Candle to His Homeland's Creepy Reputation
There may be a reason for this...
Achieving Trans Bliss: Achieving Equity and Social Respect Around the World
As trans people worldwide continue to strive for equality, it's essential to recognize that health rights for trans people vary widely from country to country. For trans people to achieve true bliss and joy, they must have access to equitable health care, social respect, and legal protections.
Is 13 too young to have a TikTok or Instagram account?
The surgeon general is the "nation's doctor" in the United States. They are tasked with giving Americans the "best scientific information" about their health. Late last month, the current US surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, warned 13 is too young to join social media. He said it poses a risk to young people's "self-worth and their relationships", adding:
Fury as Mom Outs Teenage Son Before He's Ready: 'It Was Obvious'
"Being outed against your will regardless of the circumstances is terrifying and pretty horrible," said one Reddit user.
