A woman has enraged people after admitting she refused to look after her nephew when her sister-in-law went into labor two weeks early. Jessica explained that she and her husband are childfree and never babysit or linger at family gatherings where there’s children. However, her brother Ben still asked her if she’d be willing to watch her five-year-old nephew when his wife Megan went into labor. “We said no, I work a lot and my husband goes out of town for his work. Knowing this, they hired a sitter,” she explained in her Reddit post. “They begged but I said no” However, when Megan went into labor two weeks early, they...

1 DAY AGO