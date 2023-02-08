ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Devoted transportation advocate inspires Bicycle Safety Act

Toward the end of last year the Twin Cities lost a tireless and graceful advocate for all things transportation—Bill Dooley. A retired lobbyist who was a transportation advocate for over the last decade, Dooley passed away December 23 after a lengthy battle with cancer. People who worked with Dooley...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Food shelf use rises dramatically in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hunger Solutions Minnesota is requesting $5 million in emergency state aid to help keep up with increased food demand across the state. Executive Director Colleen Moriarty said last year alone there were 5.5 million visits to the state’s food shelves, nearly two million more than in 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
MOORHEAD, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota House passes emergency funding for food shelves

High angle shot of some different raw vegetables, such as cauliflower of different colors, broccolini, fava beans, french beans, kale, onion or carrots, on a white rustic wooden table. The Minnesota House Thursday unanimously passed emergency funding for food shelves. The bill will provids Minnesota food shelves with funds to...
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America

Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota first in nation to screen for CMV

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is the first state in the nation to screen all newborns for congenital CMV, a viral infection that can have serious health effects if not detected early and treated. Symptoms can include hearing loss, but a small number of babies will have a very...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

DFL House members looking to expand MinnesotaCare

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota lawmakers are looking to reduce the cost of health care for Minnesotans. Wednesday, DFL house members announced a bill to expand the “MinnesotaCare Public Option” health insurance plan. It’s the state’s insurance program for lower-income residents, and this new bill would allow more people to access it.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

MN legislative updates

— — — Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature. They’re backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years. One bill would expand background check requirements for firearm sales and other transfers. Another would allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from people in crisis under what are commonly known as red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders.
wdayradionow.com

Bill would change Minnesota hate crime laws

(St. Paul, MN) -- A proposed bill is aiming to change Minnesota hate crime laws. The House bill would update hate offense laws to more specifically count crimes against Asian Americans. Representative Samantha Vang, who is one of two Hmong women to serve in the state House, is sponsoring the...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal

When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Today at the Minnesota Capitol

In addition to the House voting on free school lunches and breakfasts this afternoon (330pm start) and the Senate likely confirming more Walz cabinet members today (11am start), committees are going full blast at the State Capitol:. There is what could be the final hearing (830am) before a Senate floor...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

DFL legislative push prompts threats of lawsuits

A day before Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill setting a 2040 deadline for electric utilities to transition to carbon-free power sources, North Dakota leaders said they were preparing to sue. And they set aside $1 million to take Minnesota to court. “We respect state sovereignty, and the ability of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

‘Bathroom bills’ are about control of public spaces

Over the past few years, we’ve all become painfully aware of the far right’s attacks on trans people, often centered around the right to use the restroom. So-called “bathroom bills” have popped up in a number of states, including right now in Arkansas. These bills are...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox9.com

Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

Minnesota becomes first state to screen newborns for CMV

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is the first state in the nation to screen newborns for cytomegalovirus, known as "CMV." CMV is a common infection, which often goes undetected in people. However, if a pregnant woman contracts it, it can have devastating effects on the baby. CMV is the most common infectious cause of birth defects in the nation.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy