FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKYT 27
Lexington health officials urge caution as illnesses continue to spread
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year. People are getting sick and staying home from school and work. With COVID and the flu, many are wondering what to look out for. According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, they are averaging about 70 new COVID cases...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'
FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. House impeaches Commonwealth's Attorney
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House unanimously approved a resolution containing three articles of impeachment against Ronnie Lee Goldy, Jr., the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, and Rowan counties, meaning the Senate can now hold a trial on his removal from office. The process began with...
clayconews.com
A Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Finds an Attorney from Richmond Guilty of Charges Related to Investment Fraud
LEXINGTON, KY - The U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington investment advisor and attorney, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Ky., was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury sitting in Lexington, of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According...
Kentucky police warn of fake Best Buy, Geek Squad scam
Police are warning Kentuckians of another scam.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why is my LEXserv bill higher than my Kentucky American Water bill?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever taken a close look at your utility bills, you’ll probably see a couple of different charges. One of those bills leads to today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Kevin asks, I’m curious why my LEXserv bill is consistently higher...
'Harmful and ineffective'; Kentucky lawmakers file bill banning conversion therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are looking to ban conversion therapy in the commonwealth. On Tuesday, Representatives Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) and Killian Timoney (R-Lexington) filed House Bill 162, or The Youth Mental Health Protection Act. The bill would prohibit all licensed mental health providers from engaging in any practices...
wdrb.com
Cash-strapped AppHarvest to sell more shares
Morehead, Ky.-based AppHarvest drew praise for its vision of sustainable farming and good jobs in Appalachia. Now it is trying not to run out of money.
WKYT 27
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why are there wooden guard rails on US 68 from Paris to Lexington?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a road thousands of our viewers drive every day, and one of them had a question about why it looks the way it does. For today’s Good Question, Keith asks, Why are there wooden guard rails on the road from Paris to Lexington on U.S. 68?
Kentucky Senate leaders comment on "gray gambling" and Lexington parking rates
Legislation related to gambling in more than one form is likely to be discussed during the next month or so in Frankfort. Talk about a bill to legalize sports betting is just about a sure bet. There is also attention being given to so-called gray gambling machines
clayconews.com
Jordan native, Dr. Hussam Hamdalla Joins CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiovascular
LEXINGTON, KY (February 9, 2023) – Hussam Hamdalla, MD, has joined the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiovascular team in Lexington, Nicholasville, Mount Sterling and Lebanon. Originally from Jordan, Dr. Hamdalla said he has his father to thank for leading him down the path of saving lives.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Warns Public of E-Mail Scam
Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg, has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. The citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience while gaining access to the citizen’s bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account, and the bank teller was able to close that account.
WTVQ
Montgomery Co. Schools goes into lockdown after student makes ‘threatening statement’
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Montgomery County Schools went into lockdown Friday morning after a student allegedly made a “threatening statement.”. According to a Facebook post from the school system, officials heard rumors of a student making a threatening statement and began investigating at the high school with police.
Trader Joe’s Moving Into South Central KY But It’s Not What You Might Think
Have you ever visited a Trader Joe's? They have them in Louisville, Lexington, and Nashville. I've been to the one in Nashville. Of Trader Joe's and Whole Foods--the two chains I assume are direct rivals due to their offerings--I much prefer Trader Joe's. AMERICA'S FASCINATION WITH TRADER JOE'S. And that's...
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
wymt.com
Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. Voices of Hope partnered with other agencies to get a Narcan vending machine placed in the jail. It’s the second machine they’ve placed around central Kentucky and officials say they are making a difference.
wymt.com
‘People are going to suffer’: Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Scott McReynolds said community leaders hope to receive federal funding. It would come from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, but it could take anywhere between 12 to 18 months before that money is available.
Ky. lawmakers are back in session. Here’s what’s on tap
Ky. lawmakers have returned for the remainder of the 2023 legislative session. Bills to watch include anti-trans proposals and gun related measures.
