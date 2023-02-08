ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'

FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. House impeaches Commonwealth's Attorney

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House unanimously approved a resolution containing three articles of impeachment against Ronnie Lee Goldy, Jr., the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, and Rowan counties, meaning the Senate can now hold a trial on his removal from office. The process began with...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Warns Public of E-Mail Scam

Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg, has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. The citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience while gaining access to the citizen’s bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account, and the bank teller was able to close that account.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. Voices of Hope partnered with other agencies to get a Narcan vending machine placed in the jail. It’s the second machine they’ve placed around central Kentucky and officials say they are making a difference.
MADISON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy