Mac Ryin
3d ago
Why would Hawaii police be wasting resources looking for a man wanted out of Orange County California? It can’t be serious if they want you to call the non emergency line
3
Deputy Shoots Suspect in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A Palmdale deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department discharged their firearm and struck a suspect at the intersection of Oxford Drive and Avenue R-8 in the city of Palmdale at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Deputies performed CPR on the suspect...
KITV.com
Two Big Island women charged with felony drug possession, attempted distribution
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two Big Island women are facing felony drug charges following a warrant sweep at a Hilo home in December 2022. Shannon Landgraf, 45, and Shaina Popp, 39, were indicted for felony drug possession and the attempted distribution of dangerous drugs. Landgraf was arrested on Thursday on the distribution complaint as well as an unrelated criminal matter, according to the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
At least 15 vehicles stolen after their owners were lured through Facebook, police say
Investigators say at least 15 victims had their vehicles stolen, lured through Facebook by two people who in most cases offered $10,000 for the delivery of merchandise to Fresno.
newsantaana.com
The Irvine Police are trying to identify a cell phone thief
The Irvine Police Department is trying to identify a man who stole a cell phone left on the counter at a gas station located at 14886 Sand Canyon on January 12, 2023. The suspect drove off in a silver Toyota Camry with a strapped-down black hood. The suspect is a...
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
bigislandnow.com
Man from California with outstanding warrant last known to be in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird, who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, Calif. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra
California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
'True Crime: The Manhunt for Christopher Dorner' retraces the ex-cop's deadly rampage
It was ten years ago this week that fired LAPD officer Christopher Dorner went on nine-day rampage as he sought revenge on the department.
newsantaana.com
The Garden Grove police arrested a suspect and seized drugs, a gun and cash
Last Sunday, February 5th, Garden Grove Police Department Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) officers were conducting directed enforcement in the area of Harbor Blvd./Chapman Ave., when they noticed a car violating several vehicle codes. A car stop was initiated and the driver was detained without incident. During a search of the...
Laguna Beach official’s home vandalized with feces (warning: graphic)
Police are looking for the vandals who targeted the home of a Laguna Beach city official, spreading feces around the property. The vandalism was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the 3rd Avenue home of Shohreh Dupuis, Laguna Beach’s City Manager. Officers discovered feces and raw sewage smeared across the house, on planters, stairs, the mailbox, […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
newsantaana.com
O.C. woman arrested after crashing into several cars and endangering bystanders
An unidentified woman was arrested after a police pursuit that started at a parking lot in Mission Viejo. The woman was caught on video apparently crashing her car into multiple cars at a business parking lot. The woman also endangered bystanders who were trying to stop her from hitting their...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Admits Starting Fire in Attempt to Kill Homeless Man
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon who intentionally set a fire at a Riverside homeless encampment that burned a man whom the defendant wanted to kill pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in state prison. Joseph Wayne Breyer, 43, of Riverside admitted...
bigislandnow.com
Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman
Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
CNBC
How a 39-year-old making $26,000 in Long Beach, California spends money
Tiara Simmons, 39, is a lawyer in Long Beach, California, and earns roughly $26,000 a year between her job as a law clerk and her social media marketing side hustle. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her husband, 3-year-old and chihuahua. Simmons is a below-the-knee amputee and has been disabled for nearly her entire life, and she wants people to know that those with disabilities are "disabled, not lazy."
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
signalscv.com
Woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies
A 54-year-old Huntington Beach resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including possession of methamphetamine, on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalia Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling around 49669 Gorman Post Road at approximately 7...
Woman identified as driver shown on video hitting cars and trying to run over a witness in Mission Viejo
A wild and dangerous scene was captured on video in Orange County Thursday afternoon when a driver allegedly under the influence of drugs smashed into parked cars and tried to run over a man before leading authorities on a brief chase that shut down the southbound 5 Freeway. Video shows the female driver of a […]
Pair of Long Beach businesses burglarized, bringing total to eight in last two weeks
A pair of small businesses were targeted by a burglar in Long Beach early Thursday morning, bringing the total of mom-and-pop shops hit in the last two weeks to eight. As business owners become increasingly frustrated, authorities continue their search for the suspect or suspects who still remain at large. Parvin Lawson, the manager at LW Pizza, says this is the second time in the last five years that her family businesses has been hit by burglars. This time, she said it took the thief just 45 seconds to break-in, steal $250 and flee from the area. "We are mom-and-pop shops, we are...
Comments / 2