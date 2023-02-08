Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Eagles eliminated from district tourney in double-overtime thriller
The Greensville County Eagles' hopes of winning another regional championship and reaching the state championship tournament took a major blow after a heartbreaking 61-54 double-overtime loss to the hated Brunswick Bulldogs in the semifinal round of the district tournament. This drops the Eagles' overall record to 14-7. The Bulldogs will...
Rocky Mount holds off ferocious comeback to stop #9 Northern Nash's perfect season
Rocky Mount, N.C. — One heck of a regular season finale went down in Rocky Mount on Friday night. Northern Nash High School's boys basketball team entered its game against rival Rocky Mount High School with a perfect 23-0 record on the season and ranked as the No. 9 team in the HSOT Top 25 statewide rankings. The Gryphons put the Knights' hopes for an undefeated season to bed with a thrilling 72-69 victory.
WITN
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time this season there has been a brawl at a Washington County High School basketball game where the Panthers players were not involved. It is a shame because the boys are now 18-1 after last night’s shortened 57-33 win over rival Riverside-Martin.
WNCT
Local ENC businesses prep for the Super Bowl
Local businesses and football fans in Eastern North Carolina have been preparing for the Super Bowl this past week. Local businesses and football fans in Eastern North Carolina have been preparing for the Super Bowl this past week. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State...
WITN
Washington County varsity boys play for first time since brawl
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy law enforcement presence could be seen Friday night at the Washington County vs. Bertie County basketball game. “We have called extra security tonight, to make sure the fans are safe and teams are safe,” said Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin. It’s the first...
rrspin.com
Nathaniel Scott Thompson Jr.
Nathaniel Scott Thompson Jr. was born sleeping into the arms of his mother, Kaylan Smith, and father, Nathaniel Scott Thompson Sr. on Saturday, February 4th, 2023. He is celebrated by his big sister, Scarlett Thompson; his maternal grandmother, Crystal Smith of Gaston; and paternal grandparents, Bobby and Linda Thompson of Roanoke Rapids. Nathaniel Jr. is also celebrated by uncles, Jarrett Smith and Robert Thompson, as well as aunts, Stephanie and Alicia Thompson.
rrspin.com
Frances Gayle Robbins Jordan
Frances Gayle Robbins Jordan, 73 of Gaston, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in her home. Ms. Jordan was born on September 21, 1949 in Northampton County, the daughter of the late Thelma Louise Smith and James Russell Robbins. Surviving include her sons: Jackie “Jay” Cole Hester, Jr. (Deborah) of...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia
Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
rrspin.com
Nancy Wilder Williams
Nancy Wilder Williams, 82, of Roanoke Rapids passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born October 5, 1940, in Halifax County to the late Elwood Shelton Wilder and Annie Belle Clark Wilder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Randolph Williams; brother Elwood Shelton Wilder Jr and his wife Sybil; and brother Herman Leroy Wilder and his wife Laura.
WNCT
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville location
The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of...
PCC announces death of VP of Academic Affairs and Student Services
WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt Community College campus community is grieving after being notified Thursday morning that Dr. Thomas E. Gould, executive vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Services, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. After meeting with members of his President’s Leadership Team and employees who worked directly with Gould, PCC President […]
rrspin.com
Time for the city to accept Brown theater proposal
It is time for Roanoke Rapids City Council to accept the offer of Brown Entertainment in an attempt to put the sordid past of what has been the theater saga behind it. In meeting Dewey and Leslie Brown, we feel this troubled venue could have brighter days ahead with two accomplished musicians leading the charge as they have done with smaller venues in Liberty and Reidsville.
Five to be honored at Black History Month celebration
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — North Carolina Representative Gloristine Brown, Eva Clayton, United States Congressman Don Davis, James Fairfax and Dr. Garrie Moore will all be honored during the Black History Month Celebration at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located at 1001 Hooker Road in Greenville. The event will take place on Feb. […]
Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'
Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.
rrspin.com
One teen located; another remains missing and endangered
While one teen reported missing has been located and returned safely to her parents, an active search for one considered missing and endangered remains under investigation. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed this afternoon that 16-year-old Amanda King was located and is safe. King had been reported missing since...
warrenrecord.com
Warren County natives present pop up boutique this weekend
Friends and Warren County natives Lisa Jordan-Ellis and Terry Alston Jones and their business, The Uptown Experience, will present a pop up boutique Feb. 10-12 at the business, located at 117 S. Front St., Warrenton, next to Johnson’s Barber Shop. Lisa and Terry can trace their connections through their...
People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
WITN
Woman killed in Ayden crash
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
WAVY News 10
Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – An Edenton woman died and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Dillard’s Mill Road in Chowan County, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which...
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigate death of four-year-old boy
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating the death of a child earlier today. Rocky Mount police said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home on Hurt Drive for an unresponsive child. The four-year-old boy was taken to Nash UNC Health Care...
