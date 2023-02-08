ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The #JordanYear 2023 Celebrations Kick Off With Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Sotheby’s Auction

Christopher Wallace – widely known as the Notorious B.I.G. – gruesomely passed away on March 9, 1997 at the age of twenty-four. Over the years, tributes to his short-lived, but impactful professional career as a rapper have been made. Jordan Brand made one such salute to the fallen Brooklynite in 2017 to celebrate what would’ve been Wallace’s forty-fifth birthday. The tribute?: A special edition of the Air Jordan 13.
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day

The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
Air Jordan 5 SE “Georgetown” Set For Holiday 2023 Release

Sticking close to colors of its collegiate-level partners, Jordan Brand is ready to deliver yet another Georgetown-themed colorway of the Air Jordan 5 Retro SE. Semi-officially viewed as Player Exclusive releases for the general population, this series of Air Jordan 5 Retro SE drops are giving the fans a taste of what it might be like to be a friend of the program.
OREGON STATE
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95

“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” (AKA “Seafoam”)

The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” has finally surfaced in official Nike images after seven months of being teased. Scheduled to drop in women’s sizing, the unreleased retro sees a color-blocking similar to the original “Fire Red” style from 1989. “White” smooth leather takes over most of the upper, although mesh and TPU panels interrupt. Branding on the tongue label, inner-lining, and eyelets enjoy “Oil Green” flair (which has been widely dubbed “Seafoam”). “Black” enters the mix in a number of gaps throughout the Air Jordan‘s upper and midsole, but it doesn’t detract from the main color’s boldness. No “NIKE AIR” logos appear on the spine, but the Jumpman figures that land on the heel surely won’t impede the women’s AJ4 from becoming a modern classic (we just hope extended sizing is offered).
Latto Selling Cheetah-Print Panties On eBay, Bids Are Up To $95K

Latto decided to clawback at the “panty police,” for calling her out for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two separate occasions. “Oh no, it’s the panty police,” the 777 rapper sarcastically responded to a Twitter user on Sunday (Jan. 29), asking if she “Can’t afford new panties?”More from VIBE.comCoi Leray Talks "Friendly Competition" After Hearing Latto's Version Of "Blick Blick"Quinta Brunson Set To Host 2023 Billboard Women In Music AwardsFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner Instead of going back and forth with the tweeter, Latto decided to cash out on the ridiculous issue. On Monday (Jan. 30) the...
This Murky GS Nike Air Max 95 Receives An Infusion Of “Royal Blue”

The Nike Air Max 95’s clad compositions have coordinated a seldom number of releases since the Summer but as the hallowed Air Max Day approaches, the silhouette is beginning to diversify its increased slate of offerings with a return to its pitch-dark efforts, such as this grade-school exclusive option featuring hits of “Royal Blue”.
Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin” Unveiled

The Air Jordan 11 Low is getting another dope color scheme. One of the best sneakers out there is the Air Jordan 11 Low. Fans have always loved the Jordan 11, however, there is no doubt that the Jordan 11 Low is a great alternative. Overall, this is a very versatile model that can be graced with a whole plethora of color schemes.
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura

Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway

Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
The Reebok Shaq Attaq Returns In The OG “Black Azure” Colorway

No sneaker is ever truly forgotten, as footwear brands will often bring about the return of past classics when the time is most opportune. Fall 2022, for example, saw the resurrection of the Shaq Attaq, which — following the reappearance of an original colorway — has joined Reebok’s licensed collaborations with Street Fighter and DC Comics. Thankfully, the signature won’t be left behind in 2022, as it’s confirmed to be reissuing the “Black Azure” colorway.
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample

The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
Deep Burgundy And Blue Tones Take Over This Nike Air Max Terrascape 97

The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 hasn’t been on the market for too long, but it’s quietly become an important part of the brand’s sustainability efforts. Recently, the trail-inspired, partly-up-cycled sneaker appeared in a muted mix of navy and burgundy colors. The mesh and fuse construction across the upper sees the darker of the two colors take over the mudguard, while base layers keep things extra muted in black. Midsole components just above the revolutionary Air Max bubble enjoy a multi-color finish that sees recycled manufacturing floor scraps turn into cushioning. Lastly, the Terrascape offering’s waffle pattern traction underfoot also joins the sustainability initiative, pushing the Swoosh’s “Move to Zero” effort forward.
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown

“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.

