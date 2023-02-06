ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside China’s fleet of spy drones that mark ‘kill targets’, fly using AI and beam data to space

By Jona Jaupi
 2 days ago
CHINA has a long history of developing and exporting advanced drones for on-field combat.

Drones are aerial devices that initially were controlled remotely by a person, however, now they work autonomously without human control.

China has a long history of developing and exporting advanced drones for on-field combat Credit: PLA Central Theatre Command
China's drones can be used for reconnaissance and combat Credit: The People's Republic of China/Xinhua
The drones can shoot data back up to space Credit: Wiki/Mztourist

Today's AI drones use machine learning and sensors to gather data, assess their environment, and even fire an attack on their own.

While the Pentagon helped pioneer drone technology, now China possesses one of the largest drone markets in the world – second to just the US.

And China doesn't just create drones to export them, it also has many unmanned aerial vehicles (or UAVs) for itself that it can deploy for reconnaissance, airstrikes, and other purposes in war.

Harbin Giant Eagle

Also known as the Harbin BZK-005, the "Giant Eagle" is one of China's active UAVs.

It's a high-altitude, long-range UAV mainly used for reconnaissance.

The drone was designed by Beijing University of Aeronautics & Astronautics and Harbin Aircraft Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.

China reportedly uses this UAV model in both its navy and air force.

Giant Eagle has several features integrated into its design, such as a satellite data link antenna.

Chengdu Cloud Shadow

The Chengdu Cloud Shadow, also dubbed Chengdu WZ-10, is a High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) type of UAV.

It comes in two different models: one for reconnaissance and one for combat precision strike missions.

The combat version features a range of weaponry to attack ground-based targets.

Meanwhile, the intelligence model is packed with equipment that enables battlefield assessment, observation, and monitoring.

Guizhou Soaring Dragon

The Guizhou WZ-7 Soaring Dragon is also a HALE drone, like Cloud Shadow.

Designed by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, this UAV was primarily developed for aerial reconnaissance.

However, it can also provide targeting data for anti-ship ballistic and cruise missiles.

