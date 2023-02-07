Game Details: vs. Mercyhurst (Feb. 11 at 3 pm) at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Syracuse lost to Mercyhurst, 2-0, on Friday night at Tennity Ice Pavilion. After more than 39 minutes without a goal the Lakers tallied one with 20 seconds remaining in the second period to go ahead, 1-0. MU scored an empty net goal with 92 seconds remaining for the final score. The Orange (9-21-2, 6-8-1 CHA) and Mercyhurst (16-13-2, 8-3-2) will play the series finale on Saturday at 3 pm at Tennity Ice Pavilion. All kids in attendance are invited to join the Kids Corner to welcome the Orange onto the ice before each period.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO