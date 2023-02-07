Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Related
cuse.com
#5 Orange, #4 Wildcats Clash in Season Opener
Game Details: Saturday, February 11 | 12 p.m. | JMA Wireless Dome. SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Top five teams collide in the women's lacrosse season opener when No. 5 Syracuse hosts No. 4 Northwestern on Saturday, February 11 in the JMA Wireless Dome. Opening draw is set for 12 p.m. for the rematch of last year's NCAA Tournament quarterfinal.
cuse.com
Sunday Funday as 'Cuse Hosts Holy Cross
- Game two of a three-day weekend sees the Orange return to the JMA Wireless Dome to take on Holy Cross. - The game will be carried on ACC Network Extra with Johnny Gadamowtiz (PxP) and John Eads (analyst) on the call. - Tim Leonard (PxP) and Kyle Fetterly '09...
cuse.com
Orange Take Down #14 UNC for First Top-25 Win of the FLJ Era
Syracuse (16-9, 7-7 ACC) took the court Thursday, Feb. 9 in the JMA Wireless Dome with a top-25 win over #14 North Carolina (17-7, 8-5 ACC), 75-67. Dyaisha Fair led the Orange in scoring with 23 points. Fair was assisted by Georgia Woolley and Dariauna Lewis who scored 20 points and 14 points, respectively. It was the second-straight game Woolley tallied 20 points and Lewis had her ninth double-double of the season. UNC's Deja Kelly led all scorers with 32 points.
cuse.com
Offense Nets 20 in Dominant Win
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse (2-0) offense exploded for a 20-goal outburst, taking down UAlbany (0-1), 20-7 in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night. Ten different players scored in the game, but freshman Joey Spallina led the way with five goals. Alex Simmons notched four assists, while Owen Hiltz (3-1), Jackson Birtwistle (3-0), Cole Kirst (2-1), Griffin Cook (1-1) and Carter Rice (2-0) finished with multi-point days.
cuse.com
Five Things to Know: UAlbany & Holy Cross
It's two games in three days for the Syracuse University men's lacrosse team. The Orange open the stand on Friday evening with a 6 p.m. clash against UAlbany. On Sunday, Syracuse welcomes Holy Cross to the JMA Wireless Dome at 1 p.m. Both games will be carried on ACC Network Extra.
cuse.com
Orange Battle Mercyhurst; Series Finale is Saturday
Game Details: vs. Mercyhurst (Feb. 11 at 3 pm) at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Syracuse lost to Mercyhurst, 2-0, on Friday night at Tennity Ice Pavilion. After more than 39 minutes without a goal the Lakers tallied one with 20 seconds remaining in the second period to go ahead, 1-0. MU scored an empty net goal with 92 seconds remaining for the final score. The Orange (9-21-2, 6-8-1 CHA) and Mercyhurst (16-13-2, 8-3-2) will play the series finale on Saturday at 3 pm at Tennity Ice Pavilion. All kids in attendance are invited to join the Kids Corner to welcome the Orange onto the ice before each period.
cuse.com
Two Meets on Deck for Track Squads
The Syracuse track and field teams have their biggest tests left before the ACC Championships this weekend, heading to Clemson and Boston for meets. Shaleah Colaire starts the running at Noon on Friday in the 60-meter hurdles, followed by Jaheem Hayles, Naseem Smith and Anthony Vazquez at 12:25 in the men's event. The semifinals will take place at 2:20 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., respectively, with the finals happening later that evening.
cuse.com
Eight Named to NFHCA Academic Squad
GENEVA, N.Y. – Eight Syracuse University field hockey student-athletes earned mention on the NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad. The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) made its announcement Thursday. Willemijn Boogert, Brooke Borzymowski, Daisy Frank, Pleun Lammers, Abby Neitch, Vivian Rowan, Lindsay Schiavone, and Marie Sommer all earned...
cuse.com
Hockey to Close CHA Regular Season at Home
Game Details: vs. Mercyhurst (Feb. 10 & 11) at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Syracuse will host Mercyhurst in the final regular season College Hockey America series on Friday, Feb. 10 (6 pm) and Saturday, Feb. 11 (3 pm). The Friday game is Military Appreciation Night, which will include giveaway items for all active military and veterans. All kids in attendance both games are invited to join the Kids Corner to welcome the Orange onto the ice before each period.
Comments / 0