Tennessee State

Friday's Sports In Brief

LAS CRUCES, N.N. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men’s basketball program and placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year. The school said in a statement the new allegations involved potential violations of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Cincinnati hosts Harris and South Florida

South Florida Bulls (10-14, 3-8 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (16-9, 7-5 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -9.5; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Tyler Harris scored 28 points in South Florida's 99-81 loss to the Memphis Tigers. The Bearcats are 12-3 on their home...
CINCINNATI, OH
California 72, Arizona St. 61

CALIFORNIA (12-12) Lutje Schipholt 5-10 4-6 14, Tuitele 3-5 0-0 7, Curry 5-14 9-12 21, Martin 3-11 2-2 9, McIntosh 5-7 2-2 13, Langarita 0-2 0-0 0, Onyiah 3-5 0-1 6, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 0-2 0-0 0, Ortiz 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 25-57 17-23 72. ARIZONA ST. (7-15)
TEMPE, AZ
Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky against Liberty after 20-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-9, 10-3 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (20-6, 11-2 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -13.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the Liberty Flames after Devontae Blanton scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky's 84-80 win against the Queens Royals. The Flames are 14-1 on their home...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Temple visits Williams and Memphis

Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 victory over the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Memphis is the best team in the AAC with...
MEMPHIS, TN
Wright St. 83, N. Kentucky 65

N. KENTUCKY (15-11) Brandon 1-2 0-0 2, Rhodes 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson 1-9 0-1 3, Vinson 7-14 2-2 19, Warrick 10-18 2-3 27, Faulkner 3-13 0-0 8, Sumler 1-3 0-0 3, Zorgvol 1-3 0-0 2, Pivorius 0-0 1-2 1, Wells 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 5-8 65. WRIGHT ST. (16-11)
LEXINGTON, KY
Butler, Heat to visit Banchero, Magic

Miami Heat (31-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (23-33, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays Miami in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. The Magic are 3-7 against division opponents. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 42.8 rebounds. Paolo Banchero...
ORLANDO, FL
No. 25 Colorado 71, Washington St. 68

WASHINGTON ST. (16-8) Motuga 1-5 3-4 6, Murekatete 4-7 0-0 8, Leger-Walker 7-19 0-0 17, Teder 4-9 2-2 13, Wallack 3-4 0-0 6, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Tuhina 2-4 0-0 6, Clarke 5-8 2-2 12, Totals 26-56 7-8 68. COLORADO (19-5) Vonleh 4-4 0-2 8, Miller 3-12 4-4 10, Formann...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129

OKLAHOMA CITY (138) Jal.Williams 4-10 5-5 13, Wiggins 1-5 0-0 2, K.Williams 4-9 0-0 8, Giddey 7-15 3-3 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-16 18-19 44, Omoruyi 1-2 0-0 2, Waters III 0-2 0-0 0, Jay.Williams 4-5 2-2 11, Dort 6-6 3-5 18, Joe 4-5 0-0 12, Mann 3-8 1-1 9. Totals 47-83 32-35 138.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Chicago 4, Arizona 3

Chicago1111—4 First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 19 (Chychrun, Schmaltz), 1:28. 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 12 (Hayton, Keller), 12:34. 3, Chicago, S.Jones 6 (Katchouk, McCabe), 13:53. Penalties_C.Jones, CHI (Tripping), 14:03. Second Period_4, Chicago, Athanasiou 11 (Lafferty), 2:43. Penalties_Nemeth, ARI (Holding), 14:45; C.Jones, CHI (Holding), 17:35. Third Period_5, Chicago, Blackwell 2 (Murphy, Athanasiou),...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at Detroit, 12 p.m. Calgary at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m. Edmonton at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 12:30 p.m. Nashville at Philadelphia,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107

CLEVELAND (118) E.Mobley 13-18 2-3 28, Okoro 3-7 0-0 7, Allen 8-11 4-4 20, Garland 4-6 1-2 11, Mitchell 12-21 3-3 30, Osman 1-4 1-2 4, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 2-5 0-0 5, Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, LeVert 5-10 1-1 13, Neto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-85 12-15 118.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

