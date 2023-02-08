ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRIGHT STATE 83, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 65

Percentages: FG .364, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Warrick 5-10, Vinson 3-6, Faulkner 2-9, Sumler 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Rhodes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson, Vinson, Zorgvol). Turnovers: 9 (Rhodes 2, Brandon, Faulkner, Pivorius, Robinson, Sumler, Vinson, Warrick). Steals: 8 (Faulkner 2, Rhodes 2,...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
NEVADA 77, FRESNO STATE 66

Percentages: FG .414, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hill 4-9, J.Baker 3-11, Colimerio 1-3, Holland 1-3, Yap 1-4, Whitaker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andre, Colimerio). Turnovers: 7 (J.Baker 3, Andre, Campbell, Hill, Yap). Steals: 6 (Andre 2, Colimerio, Holland, J.Baker, Yap). Technical Fouls:...
FRESNO, CA
Dallas 122, Sacramento 114

DALLAS (122) Bullock 4-7 2-2 13, Green 7-12 1-1 17, Powell 4-4 1-1 9, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 0-0 15, Irving 5-14 12-12 25, Wood 5-12 1-1 13, McGee 5-9 1-2 11, Pinson 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 4-7 0-0 12, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 43-88 18-19 122. SACRAMENTO (114)
SACRAMENTO, CA
Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129

Percentages: FG .566, FT .914. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Joe 4-4, Dort 3-3, Giddey 2-3, Mann 2-4, Jay.Williams 1-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Waters III 0-2, K.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann). Turnovers: 10 (Gilgeous-Alexander 4, Mann 2, Jal.Williams, Joe,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
California 72, Arizona St. 61

CALIFORNIA (12-12) Lutje Schipholt 5-10 4-6 14, Tuitele 3-5 0-0 7, Curry 5-14 9-12 21, Martin 3-11 2-2 9, McIntosh 5-7 2-2 13, Langarita 0-2 0-0 0, Onyiah 3-5 0-1 6, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 0-2 0-0 0, Ortiz 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 25-57 17-23 72. ARIZONA ST. (7-15)
TEMPE, AZ
No. 25 Colorado 71, Washington St. 68

WASHINGTON ST. (16-8) Motuga 1-5 3-4 6, Murekatete 4-7 0-0 8, Leger-Walker 7-19 0-0 17, Teder 4-9 2-2 13, Wallack 3-4 0-0 6, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Tuhina 2-4 0-0 6, Clarke 5-8 2-2 12, Totals 26-56 7-8 68. COLORADO (19-5) Vonleh 4-4 0-2 8, Miller 3-12 4-4 10, Formann...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Chicago 4, Arizona 3

Chicago1111—4 First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 19 (Chychrun, Schmaltz), 1:28. 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 12 (Hayton, Keller), 12:34. 3, Chicago, S.Jones 6 (Katchouk, McCabe), 13:53. Penalties_C.Jones, CHI (Tripping), 14:03. Second Period_4, Chicago, Athanasiou 11 (Lafferty), 2:43. Penalties_Nemeth, ARI (Holding), 14:45; C.Jones, CHI (Holding), 17:35. Third Period_5, Chicago, Blackwell 2 (Murphy, Athanasiou),...
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107

Percentages: FG .565, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Mitchell 3-9, Garland 2-3, LeVert 2-4, Okoro 1-3, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-4, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Wade). Turnovers: 11 (Garland 3, Mitchell 3, Allen 2, LeVert 2, Wade). Steals: 9...
No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits Portland after Johnson's 31-point showing

Saint Mary's Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-14, 5-7 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -11.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits the Portland Pilots after Logan Johnson scored 31 points in Saint Mary's (CA)'s 78-74 overtime loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106

Percentages: FG .500, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Lopez 4-6, Carter 3-5, Holiday 3-7, Connaughton 2-4, Allen 2-5, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Beauchamp 1-3, Ingles 1-5, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Matthews 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lopez 3, Beauchamp). Turnovers: 11 (Holiday 3, Connaughton 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Allen,...
Friday's Sports In Brief

LAS CRUCES, N.N. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men’s basketball program and placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year. The school said in a statement the new allegations involved potential violations of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at Detroit, 12 p.m. Calgary at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m. Edmonton at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 12:30 p.m. Nashville at Philadelphia,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Brown leads Louisiana against Troy after 25-point performance

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (20-5, 10-3 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (15-11, 7-6 Sun Belt) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Troy Trojans after Jordan Brown scored 25 points in Louisiana's 82-71 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The Trojans are 9-3 on...
TROY, AL
Temple visits Williams and Memphis

Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 victory over the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Memphis is the best team in the AAC with...
MEMPHIS, TN
Butler, Heat to visit Banchero, Magic

Miami Heat (31-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (23-33, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays Miami in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. The Magic are 3-7 against division opponents. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 42.8 rebounds. Paolo Banchero...
ORLANDO, FL

