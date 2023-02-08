ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago 4, Arizona 3

Chicago1111—4 First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 19 (Chychrun, Schmaltz), 1:28. 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 12 (Hayton, Keller), 12:34. 3, Chicago, S.Jones 6 (Katchouk, McCabe), 13:53. Penalties_C.Jones, CHI (Tripping), 14:03. Second Period_4, Chicago, Athanasiou 11 (Lafferty), 2:43. Penalties_Nemeth, ARI (Holding), 14:45; C.Jones, CHI (Holding), 17:35. Third Period_5, Chicago, Blackwell 2 (Murphy, Athanasiou),...
CHICAGO, IL
No. 25 Colorado 71, Washington St. 68

WASHINGTON ST. (16-8) Motuga 1-5 3-4 6, Murekatete 4-7 0-0 8, Leger-Walker 7-19 0-0 17, Teder 4-9 2-2 13, Wallack 3-4 0-0 6, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Tuhina 2-4 0-0 6, Clarke 5-8 2-2 12, Totals 26-56 7-8 68. COLORADO (19-5) Vonleh 4-4 0-2 8, Miller 3-12 4-4 10, Formann...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at Detroit, 12 p.m. Calgary at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m. Edmonton at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 12:30 p.m. Nashville at Philadelphia,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129

OKLAHOMA CITY (138) Jal.Williams 4-10 5-5 13, Wiggins 1-5 0-0 2, K.Williams 4-9 0-0 8, Giddey 7-15 3-3 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-16 18-19 44, Omoruyi 1-2 0-0 2, Waters III 0-2 0-0 0, Jay.Williams 4-5 2-2 11, Dort 6-6 3-5 18, Joe 4-5 0-0 12, Mann 3-8 1-1 9. Totals 47-83 32-35 138.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

