I Did Not Have Mississippi Creating Whites-Only Courts On My Black History Month Bingo Card
The thing about representative democracy is that it is supposed to be… you know… representative. Mississippi, through processes like gerrymandering, has gone out of of its way to make the democratic process look more like white people appointing other white people. Now, they’ve decided to just skip the foreplay of Black agency not only in voting, but in the legal system too. From Mississippi Today:
In One Of America's Blackest Cities, State Officials Vote To Create White-Appointed Court System
Republican-controlled state legislature votes to create a new court system, which would be appointed by all-white officials in Jackson, MS. It’s clear that Republicans in the Mississippi House of Representatives have no respect for Black History Month, as they just voted on Tuesday to create “a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson…The change would be a break from the rest of the state, where judges and prosecutors are elected by voters… and would also expand a separate capitol police force, overseen by state authorities.”
