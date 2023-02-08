Republican-controlled state legislature votes to create a new court system, which would be appointed by all-white officials in Jackson, MS. It’s clear that Republicans in the Mississippi House of Representatives have no respect for Black History Month, as they just voted on Tuesday to create “a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson…The change would be a break from the rest of the state, where judges and prosecutors are elected by voters… and would also expand a separate capitol police force, overseen by state authorities.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO