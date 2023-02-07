Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Related
Sports Business Journal
Weekend Hot Reads: Losing Bet
Under the header, "How Sports Betting Upended the Economies of Native American Tribes," the N.Y. TIMES' Chen, Walker & Vogel wrote for decades, gambling has been the "most important source of income for hundreds of Native American tribes." Now, in many parts of the country, the "rapid spread of sports betting and online wagering is threatening to crimp that economic lifeline." Some tribes are seeing "revenue evaporate as giant gambling companies enter the fray." In other situations, tribes are "losing their prime position to capitalize on an expected explosion of all kinds of online gambling." In Florida, the Seminole tribe forged a "lucrative deal to exclusively offer sports betting in the state, only to have the deal blocked by a lawsuit from casino companies." In Arizona, traditional casinos and sports teams "gobbled up 95 percent of the nascent sports-betting market, which will be on vivid display" at today’s Super Bowl in Glendale, where fans in attendance can "bet on the game for the first time." Tribes that had relied on gambling are "now scrounging for scraps."
Sports Business Journal
Fox to roll out new graphics during Super Bowl LVII
Fox will "roll out a new graphics package and a tweaked score bug" for Super Bowl LVII today in "something that has become a tradition for networks" during Super Bowl broadcasts. The net also will have "updated animated graphics and could roll out some new features during the game, if the action on the field warrants it." As far as cameras go, Fox will "deploy 44 manned cameras" to "cover all the action, double the 22 cameras they send to cover a normal NFL game." Overall, Fox will have "94 cameras, which includes a 4K camera and multiple high-speed cameras." It will have its "famed 'Megalodon' camera," which "made a splash a few seasons ago with its cinematic look that many fans said reminded them of the popular Madden NFL video game" (PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER, 2/9).
Sports Business Journal
Sports licensing industry sees support behind Eagles
Just as most fans in and around Phoenix are sporting Eagles green today, the sports licensing industry is squarely behind Philadelphia in today’s Super Bowl, citing a difference in “if-win” orders for a Philadelphia win from 30% to 100%. “An Eagles win means a bit of windfall for anybody here,” said Steven D’Angelo, a principal at apparel licensee 47 Brand, during the league’s annual Consumer Products Brunch, held this year on a mesa in Fort McDowell, Ariz. “And the Eagles would have a longer tail (last longer) at retail.”
Comments / 0