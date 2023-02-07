ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

James Laurinaitis releases statement on joining Ohio State football coaching staff

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4tcv_0kfvErto00

One of the best linebackers to ever put on the scarlet and gray is back on the sidelines at Ohio State. Three-time All-American, James Laurinaitis, was hired by Ryan Day as a graduate assistant to work with the linebackers (of course!).

Day lured him away from another former Buckeye linebacker, Marcus Freeman, now the head coach of Notre Dame, in what was the same type of capacity. You have to think that Laurinaitis was happy for the opportunity one of his friends provided, but it was probably a pretty quick answer to be back with the program he gave his blood, sweat, and tears for.

We heard from Day after the hire was announced, but Laurinaitis also released a statement through his Twitter account shortly after the news made the rounds. To say that he was eager, excited, and grateful would probably be an understatement.

“I am honored and thrilled to return to this wonderful and historic school that is my alma mater,” Laurinaits said in a statement. “I look forward to developing young men in the program that provided so much for me and my development as a player both on and off the field.”

It was a simple and concise statement, but one that you can bet is heartfelt. Something tells me this is just the beginning of a career that has a ton of potential for one of the most beloved linebackers in Ohio State football history.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former Ohio State football players make shocking claim during trial

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint are currently on trial having been accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman while they attended Ohio State University and played for the football team. On Wednesday, Riep and another former player testified that Buckeyes football players were told to record or get evidence of consent from any sexual partner in Read more... The post Former Ohio State football players make shocking claim during trial appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move

This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Ex-Ohio State Quarterback JT Barrett Lands New Job

Former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett has a new role with the Detroit Lions. Barrett, who was an offensive assistant on Dan Campbell's staff in the Motor City this past season, now has the title of assistant quarterbacks coach, the Lions confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. Barrett will continue working ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News

A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ex-Ohio State Football Player Reacts To Jury Verdict

Earlier Thursday afternoon former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were found not guilty of rape by a Franklin County, Ohio jury. The ruling comes nearly three years after Riep and Wint were accused of rape by a then-19-year-old woman. Earlier this week, Riep and Lloyd ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions

Former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett appears to be moving up in the world of coaching. The former Buckeyes star is being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach by the Detroit Lions. Barrett spent last season with the Lions as an offensive assistant, and apparently impressed enough to warrant the promotion. The #Lions have hired former... The post Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey had the pettiest response after being asked for Super Bowl analysis

One underlying storyline this Super Bowl week seems abundantly clear: the San Francisco 49ers really wish they were playing. After quarterback injuries may have sunk their chances of winning the NFC title game, receiver Brandon Aiyuk already revealed he thought the Kansas City Chiefs would “expose” the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As such, while totally not salty, he said he’d bet everything on the Chiefs to win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt explains why Penn State won’t win a national title in the next 10-15 years

On the latest episode of “The Joel Klatt Show,” a listener sent a question asking if Penn State would win a national title in the next 10-15 years. Joel Klatt doesn’t think so. He pointed to recruiting as the number one reason. Klatt believes to win a national title, programs need to be ranked top five in national rankings four years in a row. Let’s take a deeper look into how recruiting predicts national champions like Klatt suggests. The College Football Playoff has existed for nine years. In those nine years, there have been five programs that lifted the trophy (Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Furious With Georgia Fans Today

A Georgia-based sports autograph and memorabilia company found itself in hot water this week for a signed photo it was selling. The picture, autographed by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, featured Bullard's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the College Football Playoff. Harrison Jr. left the game ...
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy