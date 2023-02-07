Prep boys hockey: Despite a strong start, RAM falls to Amery
Despite two goals early in the game, RAM hockey fell 6-2 to the Amery Warriors Monday. This breaks RAM’s 3-game win streak and now puts them 6-4 in the Middle Border Conference and boosts Amery to 7-4.
The Warriors started out with aggressive gameplay, racking up a penalty in the second minute. They racked up two more penalties in the first, totaling six minutes in the box, at one point playing 3-on-5 with two players in the box.
Comments / 0