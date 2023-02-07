ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amery, WI

Prep boys hockey: Despite a strong start, RAM falls to Amery

By Bridget Kelley Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago
RAM’s Tanner Robinson slides across the ice in continuance of a battle for the puck with Amery’s Vincent Greene near center ice on Monday night at Hobb’s in Altoona. Staff photo by Branden Nall

Despite two goals early in the game, RAM hockey fell 6-2 to the Amery Warriors Monday. This breaks RAM’s 3-game win streak and now puts them 6-4 in the Middle Border Conference and boosts Amery to 7-4.

The Warriors started out with aggressive gameplay, racking up a penalty in the second minute. They racked up two more penalties in the first, totaling six minutes in the box, at one point playing 3-on-5 with two players in the box.

Leader-Telegram

