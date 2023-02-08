ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Navy Times

Coast Guard pulls off wild rescue in Oregon

The U.S. Coast Guard undertook the daring rescue of a suspected boat thief off the coast of Oregon earlier this month. It began around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, when Coast Guardsmen at Station Cape Disappointment received a mayday call from a man whose 35-foot Sandpiper boat had conked out roughly six miles west of where the Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean.
MyNorthwest

1 missing, 2 rescued from crab boat off Washington coast

A crew member remains missing and two others were rescued from crab boat that sank near Willapa Bay in southwest Washington on Sunday evening, according to the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard on Twitter posted a video and said a helicopter crew from Astoria, Oregon, hoisted two people from a life raft into the helicopter during rough weather and large waves.
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
WTRF- 7News

Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water

Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Louisiana Is Worth A Trip To The Country

The tiny village of Washington, Louisiana has a population of fewer than 1,000 residents, but it wasn’t always so small. Louisiana’s third-oldest city was once the largest steamboat port between New Orleans and St. Louis. Things have changed a bit since the 19th century, but many of the buildings you’ll find within the village still date back to that era. Actually, nearly 80% of the buildings within Washington are historic landmarks, and the Steamboat Warehouse Restaurant is just one of them.
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

