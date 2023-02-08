Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
DOJ announces domestic abuse charges in three counties against Vilas County man
A Lac du Flambeau man is facing 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery in three counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charges against Frank Schuman Thursday. The DOJ says the incidents happened over nine months against three different people. Schuman faces charges...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
WJFW-TV
DOJ: Lac du Flambeau man charged with abuse against three different people
(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced that a Lac du Flambeau man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery. Frank R. Schuman, 29, is facing charges from Oneida, Vilas and Outagamie Counties for abuse against three different...
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
wearegreenbay.com
‘These machines and alcohol do not mix’: Eight snowmobile OWI arrests in northern Wisconsin over weekend
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is issuing reminders about operating snowmobiles while intoxicated. According to a Facebook post, over the weekend, eight people were arrested for DNR OWI. In addition to the OWIs, there were multiple reported accidents, and numerous snowmobile violation stops.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander High School's no cell phone policy seeing great results
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Cell phones are distracting, they can pull our attention away from important things like learning a classroom. Recently Rhinelander High School started a new policy, no cell phones in the classroom. "We originally had in our cell phone policy that it was teacher discretion if phones can be in the classroom or not," said Matthew Knott. That changed at Rhinelander High School. Since the second semester began, no cell phones have been allowed in classrooms.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Victim Identified in Fatal Lincoln County Crash
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – More information about last night’s fatal crash has been released by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s office. Streicher’s vehicle was traveling northbound from Tannery Road when it was struck by a vehicle carrying two individuals traveling westbound on US Highway 8.
dailydodge.com
Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash
(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
WJFW-TV
PUBLIC STATEMENT FROM THE LAC DU FLAMBEAU BAND OF LAKE SUPERIOR CHIPPEWA INDIANS February 9, 2023
How much is Tribe asking for? Some think it's $10 million while others think it's $20 million. It’s important people understand what the Tribe offered 10 years ago. It’s equally important people understand easements are a common practice granting permission to use another person’s land. What’s uncommon, yet increasingly expected over the last 10 years of negotiating with the Town of Lac du Flambeau and Title Companies, is their refusal to agree to fairly standard easement arrangements, and what appears to be the Town and Title Companies not being straight with the individual property owners. The Town and Title Companies want the Tribe to give them ‘right of way’ access forever. Essentially, they are asking us to give up our land. We have given up millions of acres of land over generations. We now live on a 12-by-12 square mile piece of land known as a Reservation. This is all we have left.
WJFW-TV
Names released of those involved in last Thursday's fatal snowmobile accident in Vilas Co.
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Sheriff's Office released the names of the two individuals involved in last week's fatal snowmobile accident. On Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call reporting two snowmobiles had crashed on Trail 70 in the Town of Cloverland. Both operators, Robert Groter,...
WJFW-TV
Bond set at $5,000 for the Newbold supervisor facing election fraud charges
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Bond has been set at $5,000 for the Newbold man accused of election fraud. James Staskiewicz, 69, of Newbold is charged with one count of election fraud and one count of misconduct in public office; both of the charges are felonies. Staskiewicz was in court today for...
WJFW-TV
Town of Lac du Flambeau continues discussions about road blockades
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Four roads in the town of Lac du Flambeau continue to be blocked off. On Wednesday, a special town board meeting was held to talk about the next steps. The four roads which continue to be closed to traffic are Annie Sunn Lane, Center Sugarbush Lane, East Ross Allen Lake Lane, and Elsie Lake Lane.
WJFW-TV
An Eagle River man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD (WJFW) - A 43-year-old Eagle River man was arrested following a police pursuit today in Marshfield. A 41-year-old Rhinelander man was also taken into custody but was later released after further investigation. According to the Marshfield Police Department, the Eagle River man was known to have a felony body-only...
wxpr.org
No one hurt in Lac du Flambeau fire that destroyed a home
A fire destroyed a home in Lac du Flambeau Monday morning. The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police say they got a call about a fire on Artishon Lane around 9:00 a.m. Everyone who lived in the home was able to get out safely before first responders arrived. Police say when...
wxpr.org
Update: Town of Lac du Flambeau makes offer to Lac du Flambeau Tribe
Updated 2/9/23 12:05 p.m.: The Town of Lac du Flambeau has posted the letter it sent to Lac du Flambeau Tribal President John Johnson. You can view the letter here. It does offers a potential solution to the issue of right-a-ways. It says the Town Board could "enter into a...
WJFW-TV
Laona High School student receives scholarship for overcoming adversity
LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - Seniors in high school apply for scholarships as a way to help pay for college. For one student in Laona, a huge financial burden was lifted thanks to the herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship. "$10,000 like this can set up a path for a very successful future," said Taylor Novak. The Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship recognizes students who achieve and overcome adversity in the classroom as well as their personal lives. "I think this is the first time we seen this scholarship with our current principal and myself being the counselor and it’s been excellent to be apart of that," she added.
WJFW-TV
Taste of Chocolate fundraiser sells bars for Downtown Rhinelander Inc.'s fundraiser
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - With Valentines Day and Fat Tuesday right around the corner, Rhinelander locals have a chance to load up on chocolate. Downtown Rhinelander Inc. has brought back its annual Taste of Chocolate fundraiser that traditionally runs through the holiday. Participating businesses in the greater Rhinelander area are...
WJFW-TV
Valentine's Day gift shopping
NORTHWOODS, Wis (WFJW) – Valentine’s Day is just a few days away and people are trying to find the perfect gift for their significant others. Two local businesses have options that will entice your senses. Forth Floral in Rhinelander has traditional options of flowers like roses, tulips, and...
WJFW-TV
Antigo snaps losing streak with home win over Great Northern Conference opponent Tomahawk
ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Tomahawk headed to Antigo in hopes of bouncing back after their tough loss to Lakeland last game. Antigo also hasn't had the best run lately but nonetheless they played hard Friday. The Red Robins have lost their last seven games while Tomahawk have fallen short eight out of their last nine games. Antigo’s one win in the Great Northern Conference was over Tomahawk earlier in the season. The Hatchets were looking for revenge in this game to secure their first win in the GNC.
WJFW-TV
Three Lakes wins five-straight after taking down Florence on the road
FLORENCE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Ever since Three Lakes' girls basketball team fell to 8-8 back in January, the Bluejays have been as hot as ever. Bouncing back from a 62-22 loss to Crandon, Three Lakes has won four-straight games, including two tough road wins against Crivitz and Antigo and a conference win at home against Elcho. That winning streak has propelled Three Lakes to a 12-8 record this season and a 4-4 record in the Northern Lakes Conference. The Bluejays were tied with Florence for third place in the conference, and the tiebreaker would be held between the two schools at Florence High School on Friday.
