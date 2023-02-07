CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The final buzzer sounded, the post-game handshakes were exchanged and then, for many of them, the celebration began in earnest. Isaiah Wong headed into the stands where he was quickly enveloped by an ecstatic, frenzied group of Miami students reveling in the Hurricanes’ 81-59 win over Duke. Norchad Omier and Anthony Walker joined the crowd, too. So did Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar.

