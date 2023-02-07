ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Hurricanes Shine at Music City Challenge and Tiger Paw Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C. – The University of Miami track and field team had an eventful stretch of performances Friday and Saturday as the team competed in two meets over the weekend. One meeting was the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina, and the other was the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.
CLEMSON, SC
Miami Defeats North Florida, 7-0

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s tennis team found its way back to the win column on Friday, defeating the North Florida Ospreys (1-1), 7-0, at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. This was Miami’s (3-2) third shutout victory of the season and first 7-0 win....
CORAL GABLES, FL
Creating a Home-Court Advantage

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The final buzzer sounded, the post-game handshakes were exchanged and then, for many of them, the celebration began in earnest. Isaiah Wong headed into the stands where he was quickly enveloped by an ecstatic, frenzied group of Miami students reveling in the Hurricanes’ 81-59 win over Duke. Norchad Omier and Anthony Walker joined the crowd, too. So did Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar.
CORAL GABLES, FL
"An Incredible Performance"

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – For Haley Cavinder, it wasn’t exactly the most memorable of starts. The guard – one of Miami’s top scoring threats this season – missed her first shot of the night. She missed her second shot, too. And her third. But Cavinder...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Omier Voted a Karl Malone Award Top 10 Candidate

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Norchad Omier of the University of Miami men’s basketball team is among the top 10 candidates for the elite Karl Malone Award, as announced Thursday afternoon by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time...
CORAL GABLES, FL

