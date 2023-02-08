Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa man faces multiple charges after police pursuit ended in shooting
A 33-year-old Tuscaloosa man faces multiple charges after a domestic violence report led to a crash and an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening. Tuscaloosa police charged Jamarcus Dewayne Garrett, 33, with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of first-degree domestic violence burglary and one count of first degree robbery..
Autauga Deputies recover Stolen County Vehicle in Dallas County
GREAT JOB BY AUTAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF’S INVESTIGATORS!. On Feb 8, 2023 the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a 2009 Ford F150 that belonged to the Autauga County Road Department had been stolen from their lot. A BOLO was placed for this vehicle and a post...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after what began as a vehicle pursuit turned into a shooting between a Tuscaloosa police officer and a suspect Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the incident began as a vehicle pursuit of a domestic violence suspect. After the suspect crashed […]
Tuscaloosa County law enforcement calls for strengthening state police eluding laws
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The high speed police chase that ended with a shootout in Tuscaloosa is renewing calls for tougher laws for running from police. Tuscaloosa’s police chief is making a passionate plea to state lawmakers. Police say there is, in fact, a felony eluding law, but that only applies if a third party is injured, excluding the suspect or the police. Otherwise, speeding away from the police is a misdemeanor.
Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
Eighteen wheeler tips over on Hwy. 80, loses load of logs
A log truck has turned over on Hwy. 80 and has spilled its load in front of the Blue Bore Armory. Traffic in southbound lanes has been reduced to one open lane while the road is being cleared. Demopolis Police Department and Demopolis Fire Department responded to the scene. The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m.
Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Selma Couple Attends State of the Union Address
A Selma couple whose home was destroyed by the January 12th tornado – will attend the State of the Union Address as the special guests of Congresswoman Terri Sewell. The Currys are a retired couple – now displaced from their home – by the destructive power of an EF-2 tornado.
Tuscaloosa Native Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune, Takes Home $20K Prize
Tuscaloosa resident Octavia Kelly-Martin is basking in the glory of winning hit game show, Wheel of Fortune, where she took home a little over $20,000. Kelly-Martin's episode aired on national television Thursday night, where she represented Tuscaloosa, mentioning "Roll Tide" on numerous occasions throughout the airing. Kelly-Martin grew up watching...
SBA offering help to Selma individuals, businesses following tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Representatives from the Small Business Administration were in Selma Wednesday to assess damages from last month’s tornado with federal and local officials. During a press briefing, the SBA said they plan to help individuals and businesses who have been denied assistance with the Federal Emergency...
