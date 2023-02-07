ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023

Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Benzinga

Trading Strategies for Disney Stock Before And After Q1 Earnings

Analysts estimate Disney will print earnings per share of 78 cents on revenues of $23.37 billion. The stock is trading in a bull flag pattern heading into the event. Walt Disney Company DIS was trading flat Wednesday heading into its first-quarter financial report after the market closes. When the Mouse...
Benzinga

Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

E-commerce and healthcare are two explosive industries with durable runways for growth ahead. Shopify is continually upgrading its merchant experience. DexCom is a market leader launching a new product, but untapped market opportunity abounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Benzinga

Preview: Mr. Cooper Group's Earnings

Mr. Cooper Group COOP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2023-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mr. Cooper Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Mr. Cooper Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Tyson Foods, Activision Blizzard And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With Nasdaq stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $13.52 billion before the opening bell. Tyson Foods shares gained 1.3% to $64.86 in after-hours trading.

