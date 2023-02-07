ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2023

Shares of Redfin, Coinbase, and AppHarvest are up between 102% and 269% so far in 2023. All three stocks fell sharply in 2022, and all three businesses face serious challenges despite the big bounce this year. There are signs of life in the real estate and crypto markets for Redfin...
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Benzinga

Is Apple Headed To $167? Here's What The Stock's Chart Indicates

Apple, Inc AAPL was slipping slightly in the premarket on Tuesday after consolidating lower on Monday. When the tech giant printed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings miss on Feb. 2, the stock dropped the following morning to test support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). When the stock held above the level, buyers swarmed in to buy the dip, causing Apple to surge 4.5% off the low of day.
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Making a Pop on Monday

Celsius Holdings got an upgrade from a Wall Street analyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

There are near-term concerns for Tesla, Apple, and 1-800-Flowers.com this week. Tesla Motors is up 87% since bottoming out four weeks ago. It has moved higher in 10 of the past 11 trading days. It's OK to exhale here. Apple and 1-800-Flowers.com reported very different quarterly results last week. Both...
Motley Fool

Wall Street Took These 2 Stocks to the Woodshed Wednesday

Worries about monetary policy kept weighing on major market benchmarks. Capri Holdings dealt with inventory issues and issued mixed guidance. Lumen Technologies failed to convince shareholders that its turnaround efforts will work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga

Investor Optimism Declines Slightly After US Stocks Settle Lower

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Greed" zone after US stocks closed lower on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG shares dropped 5% on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. CVS Health Corporation CVS shares gained 3.5% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
investing.com

Dow futures steady, Lyft tanks 30% after earnings

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading lower during Thursday’s evening trade, after major benchmark averages finished the regular session lower as rising bond yields pressured technology stocks. By 18:40 ET (23:40 GMT) Dow Jones futures remained little changed, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy