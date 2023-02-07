ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warriors trades help, but were they enough? How Gary Payton II and James Wiseman moves impact 2023 NBA title odds

As teams around the Western Conference made major moves, the Golden State Warriors remain more or less intact heading into the second half of the season. They were rumored to have interest in acquiring several guards/wings including Alex Caruso, who remains with the Chicago Bulls, Matisse Thybulle, who was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, and OG Anunoby, one of the hottest names on the market, who ended up staying put in Toronto.
NBA trade deadline tracker 2023: Every player, draft pick moved

The 2023 NBA trade deadline has passed, and what a whirlwind it was. Trade season kicked off in a big way over the weekend, with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving being traded from Brooklyn to Dallas to team up with Luka Doncic. It got even more chaotic in the early hours...
How Kevin Durant fits with the championship-or-bust Suns, Nets prioritize defense with Mikal Bridges

Boy, that escalated quickly. What many thought would be a quiet deadline is no more, with the Nets accepting a godfather offer to move Kevin Durant to the Suns. You don't need me to tell you that the Suns got better by adding one of the three best players in the league and a potential MVP by year's end. The question is how much better they got.
Jakob Poeltl trade grades: Raptors address hole at center; Spurs strengthen Victor Wembanyama odds

It turns out that the reports of the Raptors being interested in Jakob Poeltl ahead of the trade deadline were true. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors are acquiring Poeltl from the Spurs for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and two future second-round picks. It's currently unknown what the protection is around that first-round pick.
What time is the 2023 NBA trade deadline? Date, top targets including O.G Anunoby and John Collins

It's now a race against the clock. The NBA's trade deadline is looming as teams work the phones to either add or unload talent before it's too late. We've already seen some blockbuster deals with Kevin Durant heading to Phoenix and Kyrie Irving joining Luka Doncic in Dallas. The Lakers also finally made a move to beef up their roster, sending out Russell Westbrook and a 2027 lightly protected first-round pick in exchange for the trio of D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.
Why did teams trade so many second-round picks at the 2023 trade deadline? The Stepien Rule, explained

You may have found yourself asking the same question as everyone else during the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What in the world is going on with all of these second-round picks?. Counting every second-round pick that changed hands is an exhausting task, but it's been estimated by some that 38 second-round picks were traded in the two days leading up to the trade deadline. That's not exactly normal.
Kevin Durant trade reactions: New Nets forward Mikal Bridges, NBA Twitter in awe over blockbuster deal

The NBA never sleeps, especially at 1 a.m. ET the day of the trade deadline. Just when you thought it might be time to fall asleep before the real deadline madness commences, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a blockbuster deal that will send 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant and TJ Warren to the Suns for Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks and a pick swap.
Why Charles Barkley thinks the Kevin Durant trade isn't quite enough for Suns

The Phoenix Suns made the biggest splash at the trade deadline acquiring 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant as they look to seize their championship window with both hands. Adding Durant to a core of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton gives the Suns one of the most formidable four-man lineups in the NBA, but with the landscape of the Western Conference taking on a new-look post-deadline, is it enough to put the Suns over the top?
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Thursday, Feb. 9

There are four games on Thursday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Bucks-Lakers, Bulls-Nets, and Suns-Hawks games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
James Wiseman trade grades: Pistons land former second pick in deal with Warriors, Hawks & Trail Blazers

The Warriors have parted ways with James Wiseman less than three years after selecting him second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Wiseman is being sent to the Pistons in a four-team deal that sends Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, while five second-round draft picks and Kevin Knox go to the Trail Blazers. The Warriors bring back Gary Payton II.
