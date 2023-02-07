Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Fire causes $100,000 in damages, destroys garage in Otter Tail County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Fire Dept. were assisted by other agencies after a blaze destroyed a garage and part of a home off of N. Wall Lake Dr. in rural Otter Tail County. No injuries were reported and the only person in the home was able to get out safely.
fergusnow.com
Douglas County Death Investigation Active Again
(Chambers County, TX) — A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield.
fergusnow.com
Here are a few of this week’s top stories from the KBRFRadio.com Newsroom:. At approximately 1:30 Thursday afternoon, the Fergus Falls police responded to a scene of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in near the intersection of South Mill Street and Junius Avenue. A woman who...
kvrr.com
Employees restrain active shooter at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (KVRR) – Employees at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills catch an active shooter before deputies arrived Thursday morning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:20 to 318 West Gilman Street. The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old David Gadsden shot at a...
Employees restrain active shooter at boat factory in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- Employees at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills restrained an active shooter Thursday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old man, an employee at Lund, is in custody pending criminal charges in relation to the incident.Deputies responded to the plant shortly after 7 a.m.Authorities say the suspect had been in a verbal confrontation with another employee when he pulled out a handgun and fired a round at the other employee, a 31-year-old man, but did not hit him.The suspect then chased the victim outside and the victim got away.One employee held...
fergusnow.com
Poles ‘n Holes Ice Fishing Derby in Detroit Lakes
The 13th annual Poles-n-Holes Fishing Derby is taking place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th from noon until 3 in the afternoon. The event is sponsored by the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary Club. The derby raises funds to support area literacy, youth sports, senior citizens programs and community projects. Brent Gerber Breakfast...
'We're thankful for the work that the staff did' | Employee arrested after shooting at Minnesota plant
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. — The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old suspect is in custody after an active shooter incident was reported at the Lund Boat Company in northern Minnesota Thursday morning. In a Facebook update, the sheriff's office said the suspect was an employee at...
wdayradionow.com
Semi rolls into median in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- A Canadian woman is recovering after rolling her car into the median of a Highway in Otter Tail County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio the driver, 66-year-old Susan Reckneck, was headed eastbound on I-94 near milepost 64 when she rolled her Semi into the median.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Shed in Otter Tail County fire is total loss
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fire officials say the fire shed was at 15154 Co. Hwy 57. They say the initial report said the shed was fully engulfed with no one around. At the same time, officials say the homeowner was calling to report the fire...
wdayradionow.com
Three detained after Fargo Police, multiple others conduct high-risk knock and announce search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Three individuals have been detained, but not yet arrested after a High-Risk Knock and Announce search warrant was carried out in South Fargo Thursday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 6:03 a.m, officers along with Red River Valley SWAT and the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted the warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th street south.
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Highway 75 Accident
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday morning in Wilkin County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bryce Cidney Albertson, (38) of Foxhome was making a left turn onto westbound Highway 210 when the northbound 2013 Nissan Altima he was driving collided with a southbound 2017 Chrysler 300 at the intersection with Highway 75 in Breckenridge.
fergusnow.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car in Fergus Falls Air Lifted to Fargo Hospital
At approximately 1:30 Thursday afternoon, the Fergus Falls police responded to a scene of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in near the intersection of South Mill Street and Junius Avenue. A 56-year-old man from Fergus Falls was driving eastbound on Junius Avenue and made a left turn...
wdayradionow.com
Attempted robbery leads to arrest at gas station in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is behind bars after attempting to rob a gas station in Downtown Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that officers were called to the Petro Serve Gas Station in the 300 block of Main Avenue just after 1 p.m. Saturday for for reports of a robbery.
valleynewslive.com
Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested Monday following a fight in Fargo. Jonathan Granados, 35, faces assault and drug-related charges, after police say he knocked a victim unconscious. The incident happened in the 100 blk of 4th St. N. and was witnessed by a security guard.
Man faces four charges after police say he opened fire inside a boat factory in Northern Minnesota
An active shooter incident at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills, MN, resulted in no injuries this morning. The suspect is in law enforcement custody.
valleynewslive.com
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Bakery In North Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
It’s hard to argue that The Simpsons isn’t an iconic cultural phenomenon – one that brought the phrase mmmmm, donuts, into the household regularly (at least during the ’90s and early 2000s, anyway). If you’re one of those folks who find yourself salivating at the thought of the best donuts in North Dakota, you’re in luck, frienderino. There’s a little bake shop known as Sandy’s Donuts in and around Fargo that you’re sure to be instantly obsessed with (much like we were). Check it out, and come hungry. We dare you not to eat everything.
