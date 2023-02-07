Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Fire causes $100,000 in damages, destroys garage in Otter Tail County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Fire Dept. were assisted by other agencies after a blaze destroyed a garage and part of a home off of N. Wall Lake Dr. in rural Otter Tail County. No injuries were reported and the only person in the home was able to get out safely.
wdayradionow.com
Semi rolls into median in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- A Canadian woman is recovering after rolling her car into the median of a Highway in Otter Tail County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio the driver, 66-year-old Susan Reckneck, was headed eastbound on I-94 near milepost 64 when she rolled her Semi into the median.
kvrr.com
lptv.org
Baxter Senior Home Found Responsible for Maltreatment of Resident Who Died of Septic Shock
A Minnesota Department of Health investigation has found a Baxter senior home responsible for maltreatment and neglect of a resident who died of septic shock. The Health Department determined that Diamond Willow failed to assess and monitor a female resident’s heel wound and failed to inform the physician of the wound as it worsened. The woman was admitted to the hospital with septic shock and died five days later.
fergusnow.com
Southern Minnesota News
Boat factory employee charged for firing gun at coworker
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. -- A 21-year-old man has been charged for allegedly firing his gun at a coworker at an Otter Tail County boat factory on Thursday morning.The sheriff's office says David Gadsden had already been subdued by other employees at the plant by the time they arrived, and no one was injured in the incident.Gadsden was charged on Friday with attempted second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, dangerous discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.Documents say deputies interviewed an employee, who said he had a question about how to complete his job and asked...
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Accident
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday in Crow Wing County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kenneth Lewis Yezek (56) of Brainerd was injured when the 2021 Freightliner Chassis he was driving collided at the Mill Road intersection with a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox driven Lorie Ann Wosmek, (51) of Emily.
willmarradio.com
Former Douglas County woman charged with murder in Texas
(Garfield MN-) A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield. He was reportedly her fifth husband. In the shooting back in 2018 in Garfield, Minnesota Hartsfield was not charged in the shooting death of her then-boyfriend, David Bragg. An investigation determined that she was acting in self-defense. However, Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson now says "Our investigation is considered 'active' again once again.
voiceofalexandria.com
fergusnow.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car in Fergus Falls Air Lifted to Fargo Hospital
At approximately 1:30 Thursday afternoon, the Fergus Falls police responded to a scene of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in near the intersection of South Mill Street and Junius Avenue. A 56-year-old man from Fergus Falls was driving eastbound on Junius Avenue and made a left turn...
fergusnow.com
kmaland.com
lakesarearadio.net
1,000 Fisherman Take Part in Poles N Holes Derby; Maneval’s 4.93-lb bass wins tournament
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – 1,000 fishermen and 500 spectators crowded the ice on Little Detroit for the 13th Annual Poles N Holes Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday morning. Dylan Maneval caught the biggest fish at the tournament: a 4.93-lb bass, which won him a 2023 Black Hole Ice Shack. Steve Johnson’s 4.05-lb bass was good for second place. Tyler Haus took third place with a 3.92-lb northern.
kfgo.com
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
