(Garfield MN-) A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield. He was reportedly her fifth husband. In the shooting back in 2018 in Garfield, Minnesota Hartsfield was not charged in the shooting death of her then-boyfriend, David Bragg. An investigation determined that she was acting in self-defense. However, Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson now says "Our investigation is considered 'active' again once again.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO