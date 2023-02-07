ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nimrod, MN

wdayradionow.com

Semi rolls into median in Otter Tail County

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- A Canadian woman is recovering after rolling her car into the median of a Highway in Otter Tail County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio the driver, 66-year-old Susan Reckneck, was headed eastbound on I-94 near milepost 64 when she rolled her Semi into the median.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Baxter Senior Home Found Responsible for Maltreatment of Resident Who Died of Septic Shock

A Minnesota Department of Health investigation has found a Baxter senior home responsible for maltreatment and neglect of a resident who died of septic shock. The Health Department determined that Diamond Willow failed to assess and monitor a female resident’s heel wound and failed to inform the physician of the wound as it worsened. The woman was admitted to the hospital with septic shock and died five days later.
BAXTER, MN
fergusnow.com

Douglas County Death Investigation Active Again

(Chambers County, TX) — A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota factory workers subdue armed person at plant

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say workers at a boat factory in Minnesota subdued an armed person who was later taken into police custody. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that officers went to the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills, Minnesota, early Thursday after receiving a call about an active shooter.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boat factory employee charged for firing gun at coworker

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. -- A 21-year-old man has been charged for allegedly firing his gun at a coworker at an Otter Tail County boat factory on Thursday morning.The sheriff's office says David Gadsden had already been subdued by other employees at the plant by the time they arrived, and no one was injured in the incident.Gadsden was charged on Friday with attempted second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, dangerous discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.Documents say deputies interviewed an employee, who said he had a question about how to complete his job and asked...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Accident

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday in Crow Wing County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kenneth Lewis Yezek (56) of Brainerd was injured when the 2021 Freightliner Chassis he was driving collided at the Mill Road intersection with a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox driven Lorie Ann Wosmek, (51) of Emily.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

voiceofalexandria.com

fergusnow.com

Pedestrian Hit by Car in Fergus Falls Air Lifted to Fargo Hospital

At approximately 1:30 Thursday afternoon, the Fergus Falls police responded to a scene of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in near the intersection of South Mill Street and Junius Avenue. A 56-year-old man from Fergus Falls was driving eastbound on Junius Avenue and made a left turn...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
fergusnow.com

lakesarearadio.net

1,000 Fisherman Take Part in Poles N Holes Derby; Maneval’s 4.93-lb bass wins tournament

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – 1,000 fishermen and 500 spectators crowded the ice on Little Detroit for the 13th Annual Poles N Holes Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday morning. Dylan Maneval caught the biggest fish at the tournament: a 4.93-lb bass, which won him a 2023 Black Hole Ice Shack. Steve Johnson’s 4.05-lb bass was good for second place. Tyler Haus took third place with a 3.92-lb northern.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified

STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
STAPLES, MN

