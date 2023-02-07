Read full article on original website
fergusnow.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car in Fergus Falls Air Lifted to Fargo Hospital
At approximately 1:30 Thursday afternoon, the Fergus Falls police responded to a scene of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in near the intersection of South Mill Street and Junius Avenue. A 56-year-old man from Fergus Falls was driving eastbound on Junius Avenue and made a left turn...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
valleynewslive.com
Icy roads causing crashes in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to several crashes in Clay County. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says they have encountered crashes, spinouts and a jackknifed semi in the areas of Interstate-94 and Highway 10. Troopers say there are scattered slippery spots Thursday morning and the wind is also a contributing factor.
valleynewslive.com
Truck crashes through window at Fargo business
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt, but a building was damaged after a truck ran into a Fargo business on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to 3171 44th Street South in Fargo just after 12:30 p.m. Firefighters responding to the scene said people were stuck in the vehicle, but no one was hurt.
'We're thankful for the work that the staff did' | Employee arrested after shooting at Minnesota plant
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. — The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old suspect is in custody after an active shooter incident was reported at the Lund Boat Company in northern Minnesota Thursday morning. In a Facebook update, the sheriff's office said the suspect was an employee at...
fergusnow.com
Poles ‘n Holes Ice Fishing Derby in Detroit Lakes
The 13th annual Poles-n-Holes Fishing Derby is taking place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th from noon until 3 in the afternoon. The event is sponsored by the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary Club. The derby raises funds to support area literacy, youth sports, senior citizens programs and community projects. Brent Gerber Breakfast...
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Highway 75 Accident
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday morning in Wilkin County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bryce Cidney Albertson, (38) of Foxhome was making a left turn onto westbound Highway 210 when the northbound 2013 Nissan Altima he was driving collided with a southbound 2017 Chrysler 300 at the intersection with Highway 75 in Breckenridge.
kvrr.com
Employees restrain active shooter at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (KVRR) – Employees at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills catch an active shooter before deputies arrived Thursday morning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:20 to 318 West Gilman Street. The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old David Gadsden shot at a...
fox9.com
Argument leads to gun pulling at Lund Boat Company in Otter Tail County, suspect restrained by employees
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Employees safely restrained an employee who pulled a gun on another at a boat company in Otter Tail County until police could arrive Thursday morning. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, police responded to an "active shooter" at the Lund Boat...
fergusnow.com
Douglas County Death Investigation Active Again
(Chambers County, TX) — A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield.
valleynewslive.com
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
fergusnow.com
An Argument Between Employees Led to Shots Being Fired in New York Mills
An argument between employees led to shots being fired in New York Mills. At Approximately 7:20 this morning the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to an active shooter at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills. Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons said that one round was fired outside the building and one inside.
wdayradionow.com
Three detained after Fargo Police, multiple others conduct high-risk knock and announce search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Three individuals have been detained, but not yet arrested after a High-Risk Knock and Announce search warrant was carried out in South Fargo Thursday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 6:03 a.m, officers along with Red River Valley SWAT and the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted the warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th street south.
valleynewslive.com
New owners, same caramel rolls at Shack on Broadway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Shack on Broadway, a popular diner in North Fargo, is preparing for an ownership change. Current owner Tanya Bale says she’s looking forward to joining her husband in retirement, and she’s handing things over to long-time Shack employee Stacy Jones. But...
fergusnow.com
NY Mills Shooter Update
At 7:20 Thursday morning, Ottertail County Sheriffs’ office responded to and active shooter at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills, Minnesota. The 21-year-old male is in custody after a confrontation with another employee at the Lund Boat factory and pulling out a small caliber handgun and firing a round at the 31-year-old male victim.
valleynewslive.com
Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
fergusnow.com
Otter Tail County Complete Streets Policy Adopted
Recently the Ottertail County Board of Commissioners adopted what is being called, “The Ottertail County Complete Streets Policy”. The Complete Streets Policy defines requirements for county roadway projects, provides best practices and context-specific design recommendations, and clarifies procedures for project planning, implementation, and evaluation. Implementation of this policy...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she’s out $1,100 after being evicted from her place before moving in. As with many renters, Sheena Swiggum was looking forward to moving into her new north Fargo home at the start of the month. She paid her deposit and first month’s rent.
valleynewslive.com
Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested Monday following a fight in Fargo. Jonathan Granados, 35, faces assault and drug-related charges, after police say he knocked a victim unconscious. The incident happened in the 100 blk of 4th St. N. and was witnessed by a security guard.
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
