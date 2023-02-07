ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

fergusnow.com

Pedestrian Hit by Car in Fergus Falls Air Lifted to Fargo Hospital

At approximately 1:30 Thursday afternoon, the Fergus Falls police responded to a scene of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in near the intersection of South Mill Street and Junius Avenue. A 56-year-old man from Fergus Falls was driving eastbound on Junius Avenue and made a left turn...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Icy roads causing crashes in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to several crashes in Clay County. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says they have encountered crashes, spinouts and a jackknifed semi in the areas of Interstate-94 and Highway 10. Troopers say there are scattered slippery spots Thursday morning and the wind is also a contributing factor.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Truck crashes through window at Fargo business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt, but a building was damaged after a truck ran into a Fargo business on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to 3171 44th Street South in Fargo just after 12:30 p.m. Firefighters responding to the scene said people were stuck in the vehicle, but no one was hurt.
FARGO, ND
fergusnow.com

Poles ‘n Holes Ice Fishing Derby in Detroit Lakes

The 13th annual Poles-n-Holes Fishing Derby is taking place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th from noon until 3 in the afternoon. The event is sponsored by the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary Club. The derby raises funds to support area literacy, youth sports, senior citizens programs and community projects. Brent Gerber Breakfast...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
trfradio.com

Two Injured in Highway 75 Accident

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday morning in Wilkin County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bryce Cidney Albertson, (38) of Foxhome was making a left turn onto westbound Highway 210 when the northbound 2013 Nissan Altima he was driving collided with a southbound 2017 Chrysler 300 at the intersection with Highway 75 in Breckenridge.
BRECKENRIDGE, MN
fergusnow.com

Douglas County Death Investigation Active Again

(Chambers County, TX) — A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Three detained after Fargo Police, multiple others conduct high-risk knock and announce search warrant

(Fargo, ND) -- Three individuals have been detained, but not yet arrested after a High-Risk Knock and Announce search warrant was carried out in South Fargo Thursday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 6:03 a.m, officers along with Red River Valley SWAT and the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted the warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th street south.
valleynewslive.com

New owners, same caramel rolls at Shack on Broadway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Shack on Broadway, a popular diner in North Fargo, is preparing for an ownership change. Current owner Tanya Bale says she’s looking forward to joining her husband in retirement, and she’s handing things over to long-time Shack employee Stacy Jones. But...
FARGO, ND
fergusnow.com

NY Mills Shooter Update

At 7:20 Thursday morning, Ottertail County Sheriffs’ office responded to and active shooter at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills, Minnesota. The 21-year-old male is in custody after a confrontation with another employee at the Lund Boat factory and pulling out a small caliber handgun and firing a round at the 31-year-old male victim.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
fergusnow.com

Otter Tail County Complete Streets Policy Adopted

Recently the Ottertail County Board of Commissioners adopted what is being called, “The Ottertail County Complete Streets Policy”. The Complete Streets Policy defines requirements for county roadway projects, provides best practices and context-specific design recommendations, and clarifies procedures for project planning, implementation, and evaluation. Implementation of this policy...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she’s out $1,100 after being evicted from her place before moving in. As with many renters, Sheena Swiggum was looking forward to moving into her new north Fargo home at the start of the month. She paid her deposit and first month’s rent.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested Monday following a fight in Fargo. Jonathan Granados, 35, faces assault and drug-related charges, after police say he knocked a victim unconscious. The incident happened in the 100 blk of 4th St. N. and was witnessed by a security guard.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??

One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
FARGO, ND

