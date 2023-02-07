Gulfport, Mississippi. Alternating lanes of Courthouse Drive will be closed to install a storm drain. One lane will remain open at all times for through traffic. The lane closure has been scheduled for February 28th, 2023 thru March 14th, 2023 from 8:30am to 3:00pm daily if weather and conditions allow it.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO