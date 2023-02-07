Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gulfport-ms.gov
Courthouse Drive – Lane Closure 2/10/2023
Gulfport, Mississippi. Alternating lanes of Courthouse Drive will be closed to install a storm drain. One lane will remain open at all times for through traffic. The lane closure has been scheduled for February 28th, 2023 thru March 14th, 2023 from 8:30am to 3:00pm daily if weather and conditions allow it.
gulfport-ms.gov
Pine Drive – Boil Water Notice Lifted 02/11/23
(Gulfport, MS) – Local officials “Lifted all Boil Water Notices” for the citizens in the perimeter of Lorraine Road south to Ellis Drive and Creek Drive east to Pine Drive. This also includes Lorraine Road between Gould Road and Oakleigh Boulevard, Mark Four Apartments, and Sand Hill Village.
Comments / 0