Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals earnings missed by $0.04, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANEB) reported second quarter EPS of $-0.150, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $-0.110. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0.00 versus the consensus estimate of $0. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals's stock price closed at $2.950. It is up 0% in the last 3 months...
investing.com
Philip Morris earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) (NYSE: PM) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.39, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.15B versus the consensus estimate of $7.46B. Guidance. Philip Morris sees Q1 2023 EPS of $1.28-$1.33 versus the analyst consensus of $1.46.
investing.com
Dow futures steady, Lyft tanks 30% after earnings
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading lower during Thursday’s evening trade, after major benchmark averages finished the regular session lower as rising bond yields pressured technology stocks. By 18:40 ET (23:40 GMT) Dow Jones futures remained little changed, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%...
investing.com
S&P 500 pares losses but struggles for direction as Nvidia, Lyft weigh
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared losses Friday, but struggled for direction amid an Nvidia-led slide in chips and rout in Lyft following weaker guidance and a surprise quarterly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.03%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or 92 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.9%.
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow slips as yield curve inversion deepens to rattle stocks
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Thursday, after cutting intraday gains as an ongoing slip in Alphabet and fresh warnings on the economy from the bond market weighed on investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.73%, or 249 points, the Nasdaq was down 1.02%. The S&P 500 fell...
investing.com
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
investing.com
Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken
© Mundo Crypto PR Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken. Bitcoin has experienced a 6% dip in value, trading at $21,600. Market analysts are divided on the future of Bitcoin due to comments by Coinbase’s CEO. The settlement with Kraken has indicated the SEC’s stance...
investing.com
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
investing.com
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price has dropped more than 2% over the last 24 hours. The 24-hour drop in the altcoin’s price has resulted in ADA’s price breaking below a positive trend line. Technical indicators on ADA’s daily...
investing.com
PayPal's spending warning casts pall over upbeat forecast
(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday but warned of pressure on discretionary spending, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023. Macroeconomic pressures have begun to hurt American consumers, particularly those in the lower income bracket,...
investing.com
Analysts positive on NVIDIA's ChatGPT, AI opportunity
© Reuters Analysts positive on NVIDIA's (NVDA) ChatGPY, AI opportunity. With the buzz of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots, analysts have speculated that it could benefit Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and while Morgan Stanley analysts agree, they said in a research note that several reports have incorrectly characterized the direct opportunity for the company "in particular the revenue from Chat GPT inference."
investing.com
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
investing.com
Top 10 AI Crypto Projects to Lookout for in 2023
The crypto industry is an ever-evolving market. Starting with Bitcoin, the crypto sector is now home to a myriad of digital tokens. Among the many digital tokens, AI cryptos have become a huge interest across the community. Table of contents. The Mutated Child of Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency. The Importance...
investing.com
Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse
Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse. Coin Cloud, one of the largest Bitcoin ATM operators, has filed for bankruptcy with nearly $500 million in liabilities. The crypto winter and the collapse of major companies have taken a toll on Coin Cloud. Despite the recent challenges...
Comments / 0