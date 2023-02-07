ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Report: Raiders 'modest' asking price in trade for Derek Carr

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRUr5_0kfv7GJv00

Today the first news has emerged of Derek Carr meeting with a team. He is heading to New Orleans to meet with the Saints. Though reports had the Raiders not allowing Carr’s camp to meet with a team before trade terms had been agreed upon, most reports say the two sides have yet to agree to terms.

What might compensation look like for Carr? According to sources close to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders aren’t asking much. Specifically the thinking is that a third round pick could get a deal done.

Carr would have to agree to any trade, thus waiving his no-trade clause. But if the Saints can swing it, there’s a lot for him to like about it that could have him doing what he can to make it work.

The Saints have an outstanding team in place, suggesting they are a steady hand at quarterback away from being contenders. They also play in a dome in the south.

If Carr wants to make it work, he may have to work with the Saints on his contract as they are around $60 million OVER the cap as of now.

Meanwhile for the Raiders, getting something is better than nothing which is what they’d be looking at should they simply cut Carr. And the Saints don’t want to compete for Carr on the open market, and a third round pick is a small price to pay for that.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
ClutchPoints

49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Eagles linebacker surprised by Justin Fields' size

Justin Fields had a heckuva second year as the Bears' signal caller, and not only did the Bears and its fans notice, other teams saw it too. "You see what he does on film, you saw the run he had against us," Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards said to CHGO in Arizona. "He's definitely special with his legs and how strong his arm is. (He's) a guy who's gonna gain confidence as time goes (on).
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag

Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

3 Reasons Why Raiders QB Derek Carr Is A Good Fit With The Saints

The rumors are heating up about Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr heading to New Orleans. Here are a few reasons why this move could work well for both him and the Saints:. Reason No. 1: Reunion Between Derek Carr & Dennis Allen. This is probably the most obvious selling...
ATLANTA, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy