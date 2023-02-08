It sounds like Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard wants to continue playing for interim head coach Jeff Saturday on a full-term basis. "He demanded excellence from everybody," Leonard said of Saturday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That offensive line — I mean, of course, everybody’s going to criticize that offensive line. You see they got better, didn’t they? He came in and made sure that everybody knew exactly what was at stake and what he wanted from each and every player. We’d go play the game and we’d blow a lead or something, that next meeting was what would’ve been needed. I’m going to call you out. I’m going to put you on the big screen and let you know that this is unacceptable."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO