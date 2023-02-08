ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Report: Beloved Coach is Leaving the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are heading into the off-season with more questions than they have had in the last three years, because of the way the season ended against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills will have a challenging off-season, since they are projected around $20 million...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job

The Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their search for a new head coach, and one notable candidate has now survived multiple rounds of cuts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job. He joins Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati... The post Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Colts Reportedly Eliminated 1 Head Coaching Candidate

The Colts have not yet named a head coach for the 2023 season, but they have reportedly eliminated one candidate from their list.  According to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, the Colts have informed Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale that he's out of the running for the job.  ...
Yardbarker

Shaquille Leonard seems to campaign for Jeff Saturday to be Colts HC

It sounds like Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard wants to continue playing for interim head coach Jeff Saturday on a full-term basis. "He demanded excellence from everybody," Leonard said of Saturday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That offensive line — I mean, of course, everybody’s going to criticize that offensive line. You see they got better, didn’t they? He came in and made sure that everybody knew exactly what was at stake and what he wanted from each and every player. We’d go play the game and we’d blow a lead or something, that next meeting was what would’ve been needed. I’m going to call you out. I’m going to put you on the big screen and let you know that this is unacceptable."
