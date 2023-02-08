Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
This Colts-Ravens Trade Sends Lamar Jackson To Indianapolis
There are going to be a lot of eyes on quarterback Lamar Jackson this off-season. One of the most electrifying players in the NFL is set to hit free agency, but it is anyone’s guess if he will truly be available on the market. The Baltimore Ravens will have...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
POLL: Who should the Colts hire as head coach?
The Indianapolis Colts are taking their sweet time going through the process of finding their next head coach. There’s a good chance the team doesn’t announce the new head coach until after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII this weekend. It also appears they are through interviewing candidates for the vacancy, barring a change.
Buffalo Bills Make Interesting Coaching Changes This Week
The Buffalo Bills players are on their break, which will go until off-season workouts this May. However, the coaches and front office do not have a vacation, as they are busy with the combine, free agency and the NFL Draft. The Bills had one of the most disappointing losses in...
Colts reportedly pivoting away from Jeff Saturday in HC search
The Colts have delivered this hiring period’s top non-Sean Payton-related headlines. Both the team’s steady interest in retaining Jeff Saturday and its connection with a third round of interviews have injected confusion into a drawn-out search. As this process (presumably) hits the homestretch, neither may be in the...
Report: Beloved Coach is Leaving the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the off-season with more questions than they have had in the last three years, because of the way the season ended against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills will have a challenging off-season, since they are projected around $20 million...
Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen viewed as frontrunner to land Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job
Jeff Saturday coached his last game with the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 8. Ever since, team owner Jim Irsay, general
Frank Reich’s Panthers staff taking shape: Dom Capers returns, Josh McCown to coach QBs
Carolina head coach Frank Reich’s coaching staff added a pair of notable names on Friday. Former Panthers head coach Dom Capers and former NFL QB Josh McCown will head to Carolina.
NBC Sports
Reports: Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan informed they won’t be hired as Colts coach
A few days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay said it would be days, not hours before his team found a new head coach. The club still may not be ready for a hire. But Indianapolis is at least getting tangibly closer to a choice. According to separate reports from Albert...
Colts' Jim Irsay letting Chris Ballard pick new head coach?
Throughout the early part of the offseason, the biggest storyline surrounding the Indianapolis Colts has been the search for a new head coach and the involvement of owner Jim Irsay in that process. General manager Chris Ballard has been there every step of the way, starting with the virtual interviews...
Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job
The Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their search for a new head coach, and one notable candidate has now survived multiple rounds of cuts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job. He joins Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati... The post Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Browns QB lands coaching gig under Frank Reich with Panthers
In a continuously churning news day for the Cleveland Browns following the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of Joe Thomas, it ends with more news as well. Former Browns quarterback Josh McCown has landed his first coaching gig as he has agreed to join the Carolina Panthers. Frank Reich has hired him as the new quarterbacks coach in Carolina.
Colts Reportedly Eliminated 1 Head Coaching Candidate
The Colts have not yet named a head coach for the 2023 season, but they have reportedly eliminated one candidate from their list. According to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, the Colts have informed Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale that he's out of the running for the job. ...
Yardbarker
Shaquille Leonard seems to campaign for Jeff Saturday to be Colts HC
It sounds like Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard wants to continue playing for interim head coach Jeff Saturday on a full-term basis. "He demanded excellence from everybody," Leonard said of Saturday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That offensive line — I mean, of course, everybody’s going to criticize that offensive line. You see they got better, didn’t they? He came in and made sure that everybody knew exactly what was at stake and what he wanted from each and every player. We’d go play the game and we’d blow a lead or something, that next meeting was what would’ve been needed. I’m going to call you out. I’m going to put you on the big screen and let you know that this is unacceptable."
Yardbarker
Giants HC Brian Daboll wins 2023 AP NFL Coach of the Year Award
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was named the 2023 AP NFL Coach of the Year on Thursday night at the annual NFL Honors. Daboll won the award following a successful first season as the Giants’ head coach. Daboll led the Giants to their first postseason berth since...
Comments / 0