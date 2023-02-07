ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San José Spotlight

Longtime San Jose official leaves for smaller city

San Jose’s public works director has left to take on a leadership position in a neighboring city. Matt Cano, who worked for San Jose in a variety of roles over the span of nearly 24 years, took over as deputy city manager in Milpitas on Jan. 30. He has an annual base salary of $275,341, plus approximately $66,400 in benefits. In his last year as San Jose public works director, he earned $280,146 in base salary, plus $14,000 in non-pensionable pay and about $88,500 in total benefits and allowances.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony

A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian accident closes El Camino Real in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Eastbound El Camino Real is closed between Clark and Escuela due to a pedestrian versus vehicle accident, according to the Mountain View Police Department. The pedestrian is an elderly woman, police said. She has been transported to the hospital for treatment. The road will remain closed as the investigation into […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KQED

How Dungeness Crab Brings Bay Area Communities Together

After several delays, Dungeness crab season is finally upon us. That’s a big deal in the Bay Area: Whether the crabs are caught on a boat or off a pier, served in cioppino or over garlic noodles, a shared love for the ingredient has long brought together folks from all different cultural backgrounds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

At least 12 cars broken into in SF's Russian Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several people in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood who had their cars parked along the same stretch of a street woke up Wednesday morning to discover their cars had been broken into overnight. The break-ins occurred along Bay Street between Polk Street and Van Ness Avenue just steps away from a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Popular Oakland baker fights for life following Uptown robbery

Jennifer Angel, the founder of Angel Cakes, a nearly-seven-year-old Oakland bakery, is fighting for her life today after a robbery gone wrong in Uptown Oakland. At present, she remains in “grave” condition, police told The Oaklandside Wednesday, and those close to her say it will be “several days” before it’s known if she will recover.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SJPD working to recruit more officers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose's newly elected mayor Matt Mahan spoke at the city's Tuesday news conference with SJPD Chief Anthony Mata. The mayor said that Friday's incident involving a man on a "quest to kill" police officers spotlights the urgent need for more officers. "Accelerate the rate at which we are hiring. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Lansing Daily

San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded

Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Tesla crashes into home in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, a San Ramon family is cleaning up after they say their Tesla smashed through the garage into their kitchen. On Monday evening, San Ramon resident Laxmana Marpu was trying to move his Tesla just a few feet from the driveway into the garage when he says […]
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

At-risk man reported missing in San Jose found

Update (Feb. 9): Jay Clark has been found safe, according to the California Highway Patrol. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are looking for an at-risk man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in San Jose. California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the San Jose Police Department for Jay Clark, 60. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Apple store statewide retail burglary ring busted; Eight suspects in custody

SAN FRANCISCO — Culminating months of investigation, a retail theft ring targeting Apple stores across the state has been busted and eight suspects have been taken into custody for the wave of smash-and-dash burglaries.State Attorney General Rob Bonta said the ring was responsible for a total loss of approximately $1 million dating back to August 2022.For the most part, the burglaries were quick-hitting. The suspects would enter stores and hold back employees and customers while stealing retail items, including thousands of dollars of phones and tablets from each location. The alleged crimes occurred in the counties of Yolo, Monterey,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

