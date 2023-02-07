Read full article on original website
Longtime San Jose official leaves for smaller city
San Jose’s public works director has left to take on a leadership position in a neighboring city. Matt Cano, who worked for San Jose in a variety of roles over the span of nearly 24 years, took over as deputy city manager in Milpitas on Jan. 30. He has an annual base salary of $275,341, plus approximately $66,400 in benefits. In his last year as San Jose public works director, he earned $280,146 in base salary, plus $14,000 in non-pensionable pay and about $88,500 in total benefits and allowances.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Silicon Valley
San Jose real estate eyesore threatened with foreclosure may become housing site
SAN JOSE — A San Jose office property that has staggered in and out of foreclosure proceedings, as well as deteriorated into an eyesore, could be bulldozed and replaced with more than 100 apartments. The building is at a choice site at 826 North Winchester Boulevard near Westfield Valley...
Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony
A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Bay Area once had a ski train to Tahoe in the 1930s equipped with a well-stocked bar.
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive homes reported sold in San Jose in the week of Jan. 30
A house in San Jose that sold for $6.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Jose in the past week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $2.3 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $934.
Pedestrian accident closes El Camino Real in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Eastbound El Camino Real is closed between Clark and Escuela due to a pedestrian versus vehicle accident, according to the Mountain View Police Department. The pedestrian is an elderly woman, police said. She has been transported to the hospital for treatment. The road will remain closed as the investigation into […]
Smith: It’s time for San Jose to follow the law
San Jose prides itself on its so-called “sunshine” policies and transparency measures. But the truth is, the Bay Area’s largest city and its government are shrouded in secrecy and darkness. Six years ago, I was the plaintiff in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against San Jose,...
KQED
How Dungeness Crab Brings Bay Area Communities Together
After several delays, Dungeness crab season is finally upon us. That’s a big deal in the Bay Area: Whether the crabs are caught on a boat or off a pier, served in cioppino or over garlic noodles, a shared love for the ingredient has long brought together folks from all different cultural backgrounds.
At least 12 cars broken into in SF's Russian Hill
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several people in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood who had their cars parked along the same stretch of a street woke up Wednesday morning to discover their cars had been broken into overnight. The break-ins occurred along Bay Street between Polk Street and Van Ness Avenue just steps away from a […]
oaklandside.org
Popular Oakland baker fights for life following Uptown robbery
Jennifer Angel, the founder of Angel Cakes, a nearly-seven-year-old Oakland bakery, is fighting for her life today after a robbery gone wrong in Uptown Oakland. At present, she remains in “grave” condition, police told The Oaklandside Wednesday, and those close to her say it will be “several days” before it’s known if she will recover.
SJPD working to recruit more officers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose's newly elected mayor Matt Mahan spoke at the city's Tuesday news conference with SJPD Chief Anthony Mata. The mayor said that Friday's incident involving a man on a "quest to kill" police officers spotlights the urgent need for more officers. "Accelerate the rate at which we are hiring. […]
Lansing Daily
San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded
Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9
There is a new deadly opioid showing up on San Francisco streets
It's poised to push the overdose death toll even higher.
Video: Tesla crashes into home in San Ramon
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, a San Ramon family is cleaning up after they say their Tesla smashed through the garage into their kitchen. On Monday evening, San Ramon resident Laxmana Marpu was trying to move his Tesla just a few feet from the driveway into the garage when he says […]
Silicon Valley
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
At-risk man reported missing in San Jose found
Update (Feb. 9): Jay Clark has been found safe, according to the California Highway Patrol. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are looking for an at-risk man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in San Jose. California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the San Jose Police Department for Jay Clark, 60. […]
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Apple store statewide retail burglary ring busted; Eight suspects in custody
SAN FRANCISCO — Culminating months of investigation, a retail theft ring targeting Apple stores across the state has been busted and eight suspects have been taken into custody for the wave of smash-and-dash burglaries.State Attorney General Rob Bonta said the ring was responsible for a total loss of approximately $1 million dating back to August 2022.For the most part, the burglaries were quick-hitting. The suspects would enter stores and hold back employees and customers while stealing retail items, including thousands of dollars of phones and tablets from each location. The alleged crimes occurred in the counties of Yolo, Monterey,...
