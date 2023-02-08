ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cupertino, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hoodline.com

Silicon Valley developer stages hunger strike after construction on his housing project is halted

It’s now been one full week since the CEO of a South Bay development company has eaten. He’s in the middle of a hunger strike to protest development officials who forced him to stop construction on his housing project in Sunnyvale. Navneet Aron is the founder of Aron Developers. He started his hunger strike inside Sunnyvale City Hall on February 3rd. Every day he shows up when City Hall opens to occupy the sofa in the waiting area near the planning and building department. He has several signs, including one that reads “on hunger strike until death!”
SUNNYVALE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

LAFCO postpones Gilroy annexation decision

The Local Agency Formation Commission of Santa Clara County postponed its consideration of Gilroy’s annexation request to April 5. LAFCO was scheduled to consider the city’s request to annex 55 acres on Feb. 1, but the agency was unable to complete the staff report by the Jan. 24 deadline due to an illness.
GILROY, CA
metrosiliconvalley.com

Cindy Chavez Can Fund Another Mayoral Run

Cindy Chavez has not ruled out a third bid for mayor or for a Sacramento seat in 2024 when her third and final supervisor term expires. She might have a head start for a future campaign, as at least one of the pro-Chavez PACs, the San Jose Firefighters Local 230 PAC, reported a Jan. 30 cash balance of $376,697.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Mysterious survey tests former San Jose mayor for Congress

A new poll floating around San Jose is trying to gauge how much support former Mayor Sam Liccardo would receive if he ran for Congress. The mysterious survey asks questions that pit Liccardo against Congressmember Zoe Lofgren, who currently represents parts of San Jose. About 10 questions tout the former mayor’s accomplishments, including his gun regulation law and leveling out pension problems. The questions also ask respondents how much more likely are they to support him over Lofgren’s 29 years of service.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Property Owners File Lawsuit Challenging Vacancy Tax

A group of San Francisco property owners have filed suit against the city and Tax Collector Jose Cisneros challenging the legality of Prop. M, a voter-approved ballot measure that would levy a tax on vacant residential properties. The complaint, which was brought in San Francisco Superior Court by a number...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

10 employees leave Berkeley REI

Ten employees left Berkeley REI between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, of which nine were terminated and one resigned. These individuals were let go on the basis of “theft or fraud.” According to REI public affairs, a thorough investigation confirmed fraud and a violation of company policies. REI added that no further details will be shared outside the company, as per REI policy.
BERKELEY, CA
San José Spotlight

Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose

San Jose residents don’t think the city is a good place to retire. In the latest annual audit of city services, 60% of residents surveyed said San Jose was a “poor/very poor” place to retire. It’s a sharp contrast to the 59% who said the city is a “good/excellent” place to work. The city survey randomly sampled... The post Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Courthouse News Service

Property owners sue San Francisco over voter-backed vacancy tax

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — San Francisco property owners claim a new voter-approved law to tax people owning homes that remain vacant throughout the city violates their constitutional property and privacy rights. A coalition of property owners sued San Francisco and elected treasurer Jose Cisneros claiming the law is an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
acwa.com

PV Water Approves Contracts to Build the College Lake Project

WATSONVILLE —The Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency (PV Water) Board of Directors approved contracts to construct the College Lake Integrated Resources Management Project during a special meeting on February 1. Before the vote, Vice-Chair, Stephen Rider, commented, “After 30 years it’s nice that this project is coming to realization.” Director and previous General Manager, Mary Bannister, added, “I could not be more thrilled for this project; I look forward to the day we cut the ribbon!” The Board awarded two contracts during its meeting, both to Mountain Cascade, Inc., which submitted the lowest responsive bid for each project component: the College Lake Water Treatment Plant and Intake Facilities Project in an amount of $44,989,854, and for the construction of the College Lake Pipeline Project in an amount of $23,707,310. Construction is anticipated to begin this spring and take 22 months. The Board also approved agreements for construction management services, environmental monitoring and permit compliance services, and engineering services during construction.
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Unhoused Richmond Teacher Works Full-Time, Unable to Make Ends Meet

Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
RICHMOND, CA
PLANetizen

San Francisco Housing Plan Gets State Approval

A plan to build over 82,000 new homes over the next ten years in San Francisco was approved by the city’s mayor and Board of Supervisors and certified by the state of California last week, reports Sunni Khalid for KALW. “Over half of those homes are planned to be affordable homes for low- and middle-income residents.” The goal is triple the city’s average housing production over the last decade.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Condominium sells in Saratoga for $2.1 million

A 2,153-square-foot condominium built in 2014 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 20000 block of Marigny Place in Saratoga was sold on Jan. 18, 2023 for $2,060,000, or $957 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 2,178-square-foot lot.
SARATOGA, CA
sfstandard.com

Suspended, Revoked Nonprofits Could Lose City Contracts Under New Policy

San Francisco officials announced a new policy Tuesday that puts more than 100 nonprofits with roughly $300 million worth of city contracts at risk of being barred from doing business with the city unless they come into compliance with state regulations. In January, The Standard reported that San Francisco doled...
STANDARD, CA

