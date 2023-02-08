Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest SpotsPPSan Jose, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
Related
hoodline.com
Silicon Valley developer stages hunger strike after construction on his housing project is halted
It’s now been one full week since the CEO of a South Bay development company has eaten. He’s in the middle of a hunger strike to protest development officials who forced him to stop construction on his housing project in Sunnyvale. Navneet Aron is the founder of Aron Developers. He started his hunger strike inside Sunnyvale City Hall on February 3rd. Every day he shows up when City Hall opens to occupy the sofa in the waiting area near the planning and building department. He has several signs, including one that reads “on hunger strike until death!”
Gilroy Dispatch
LAFCO postpones Gilroy annexation decision
The Local Agency Formation Commission of Santa Clara County postponed its consideration of Gilroy’s annexation request to April 5. LAFCO was scheduled to consider the city’s request to annex 55 acres on Feb. 1, but the agency was unable to complete the staff report by the Jan. 24 deadline due to an illness.
metrosiliconvalley.com
Cindy Chavez Can Fund Another Mayoral Run
Cindy Chavez has not ruled out a third bid for mayor or for a Sacramento seat in 2024 when her third and final supervisor term expires. She might have a head start for a future campaign, as at least one of the pro-Chavez PACs, the San Jose Firefighters Local 230 PAC, reported a Jan. 30 cash balance of $376,697.
Mysterious survey tests former San Jose mayor for Congress
A new poll floating around San Jose is trying to gauge how much support former Mayor Sam Liccardo would receive if he ran for Congress. The mysterious survey asks questions that pit Liccardo against Congressmember Zoe Lofgren, who currently represents parts of San Jose. About 10 questions tout the former mayor’s accomplishments, including his gun regulation law and leveling out pension problems. The questions also ask respondents how much more likely are they to support him over Lofgren’s 29 years of service.
lavozdeanza.com
Photo Essay: Four amazing sights to visit not far from De Anza College
The Bay Area is filled with plenty of things to do and a favorite for many is getting outside. De Anza College is conveniently located to see all these sights. These are some of the best places to spend your Saturday!. Point Lobos Natural Reserve. One of the hundreds of...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Property Owners File Lawsuit Challenging Vacancy Tax
A group of San Francisco property owners have filed suit against the city and Tax Collector Jose Cisneros challenging the legality of Prop. M, a voter-approved ballot measure that would levy a tax on vacant residential properties. The complaint, which was brought in San Francisco Superior Court by a number...
sfstandard.com
Another Pioneering Tech Company Shutters Its SF Office, Lays Off 300 Workers
In a blow to San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood, GitHub said Thursday it would close its headquarters near Brannan and Second streets and lay off 10% of its workforce or approximately 300 employees. The popular platform for collaborating on code has 100 million members but is shutting down all...
Daily Californian
10 employees leave Berkeley REI
Ten employees left Berkeley REI between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, of which nine were terminated and one resigned. These individuals were let go on the basis of “theft or fraud.” According to REI public affairs, a thorough investigation confirmed fraud and a violation of company policies. REI added that no further details will be shared outside the company, as per REI policy.
Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose
San Jose residents don’t think the city is a good place to retire. In the latest annual audit of city services, 60% of residents surveyed said San Jose was a “poor/very poor” place to retire. It’s a sharp contrast to the 59% who said the city is a “good/excellent” place to work. The city survey randomly sampled... The post Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Courthouse News Service
Property owners sue San Francisco over voter-backed vacancy tax
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — San Francisco property owners claim a new voter-approved law to tax people owning homes that remain vacant throughout the city violates their constitutional property and privacy rights. A coalition of property owners sued San Francisco and elected treasurer Jose Cisneros claiming the law is an...
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
acwa.com
PV Water Approves Contracts to Build the College Lake Project
WATSONVILLE —The Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency (PV Water) Board of Directors approved contracts to construct the College Lake Integrated Resources Management Project during a special meeting on February 1. Before the vote, Vice-Chair, Stephen Rider, commented, “After 30 years it’s nice that this project is coming to realization.” Director and previous General Manager, Mary Bannister, added, “I could not be more thrilled for this project; I look forward to the day we cut the ribbon!” The Board awarded two contracts during its meeting, both to Mountain Cascade, Inc., which submitted the lowest responsive bid for each project component: the College Lake Water Treatment Plant and Intake Facilities Project in an amount of $44,989,854, and for the construction of the College Lake Pipeline Project in an amount of $23,707,310. Construction is anticipated to begin this spring and take 22 months. The Board also approved agreements for construction management services, environmental monitoring and permit compliance services, and engineering services during construction.
KTVU FOX 2
Cal removes 'Moses' from philosophy building due to namesake's racist views
BERKELEY, Calif. - UC Berkeley has taken the name off one of its buildings because its namesake had racist views, officials said. Crews took down the lettering of Moses Hall on Tuesday which is named after former history professor Bernard Moses. Graduate students and faculty conducted a review of Moses'...
NBC Bay Area
Unhoused Richmond Teacher Works Full-Time, Unable to Make Ends Meet
Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley developer vows hunger strike ‘until death’ if city won’t let him build
SUNNYVALE — A home developer is taking an unusual and dramatic stand after the city halted work on his construction project. He’s on a hunger strike — and he says he won’t eat until his crews can get back to work. Navneet Aron, founder and CEO...
PLANetizen
San Francisco Housing Plan Gets State Approval
A plan to build over 82,000 new homes over the next ten years in San Francisco was approved by the city’s mayor and Board of Supervisors and certified by the state of California last week, reports Sunni Khalid for KALW. “Over half of those homes are planned to be affordable homes for low- and middle-income residents.” The goal is triple the city’s average housing production over the last decade.
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
Silicon Valley
Condominium sells in Saratoga for $2.1 million
A 2,153-square-foot condominium built in 2014 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 20000 block of Marigny Place in Saratoga was sold on Jan. 18, 2023 for $2,060,000, or $957 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 2,178-square-foot lot.
sfstandard.com
Suspended, Revoked Nonprofits Could Lose City Contracts Under New Policy
San Francisco officials announced a new policy Tuesday that puts more than 100 nonprofits with roughly $300 million worth of city contracts at risk of being barred from doing business with the city unless they come into compliance with state regulations. In January, The Standard reported that San Francisco doled...
