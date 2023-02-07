Read full article on original website
Tesla Gaps Higher After Breaking This Technical Pattern: Here's Where The EV Stock May Top Out
Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped up over 3% on Thursday and continued to lift higher after the market opened. The move comes after the stock broke higher from a bull flag pattern on Wednesday, which Benzinga pointed out may happen on Monday. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp...
If You Invested $100 In Dogecoin When Musk Was Sued For Alleged Crypto Pyramid Scheme, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Elon Musk's admiration for Dogecoin DOGE/USD is no secret. Every time the billionaire and Dogefather tweets about the meme coin, it creates a surge in its value. What Happened: On June 16, 2022, a class action lawsuit accused Musk of running a crypto pyramid scheme — also known as a Ponzi Scheme — using Dogecoin.
Tesla Rally Burns Short Sellers: Here's How Much Betting Against EV Maker Has Cost This Year
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) short sellers profited immensely in 2022 by betting against the stock. The tables have turned now and the skeptical crew is left staring at huge losses, as the stock took off vertically at the start of the year. What Happened: Short sellers who bet against Tesla are down by about $6.75 billion for the year-to-date period, according to data from S3 Partners, reported Financial Times. The stock has been on a gravity-defying rally ever since it bottomed at $104.64 on Jan. 3 following its fourth-quarter deliveries miss. See Also: How Did Elon Musk Make His Money Sentiment took a turn for...
Freyr Battery Sees A Jolt After BofA Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating: What You Need To Know
Battery manufacturer Freyr Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) is set to become a major player in the gigafactory industry. So much so, that shares of Freyr jumped nearly 6% higher during Friday’s premarket session after analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated coverage on the stock. The BofA Analyst: The investment bank’s equities research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated Freyr with a buy rating, and a $13 price target. Check out more analyst ratings, here. Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday buy note to investors that Freyr is expected to turn committed offtake into bankable offtake, which could then lead to project financing. This could see...
Global Payments Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 10, 2023. Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to close at $111.64 on Thursday. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables. Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated...
A Warning Sign For Stocks And Your Portfolio Looms In The Second Half Of February
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market. After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected. Related Link: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps 5.7% In February: What It Means For The Markets Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
Bill Gates Owns Far More Than The Most U.S Farmland, Here Are His 'Secret' Holdings
Bill Gates, the billionaire founder and former CEO of Microsoft, is known for his vast wealth, extreme philanthropy and, in recent years, he’s become known for owning the most U.S. farmland. What Happened: Conspiracy theorists claimed that Gates' interest in U.S. agriculture (AG) is far greater than it really...
Tesla Rally Continues Unabated Above $200 Mark: What's Driving Shares Higher Today
Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
S&P 500 Settles Lower, Market Volatility Rises
US stocks closed lower on Thursday, reversing gains recorded earlier during the session. Data released Thursday showed initial jobless climbing to 196,000 in the week ending February 4, compared to the prior week's nine-month low of 183,000. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares fell 1.3% after the company reported Q1 results. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) shares gained 1% after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and announced a 10% increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share. As far as the earnings season is concerned, more than half of the S&P 500 companies have released quarterly results so far, with...
PayPal Stock Pops On Q4 Earnings, Then Drops After Hours: What You Need To Know
PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported fourth-quarter results after the bell. Here's a rundown of the report and a look at what initially drove shares higher after hours, but are now dropping. What Happened: PayPal said fourth-quarter revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $7.38 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.39 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The payments company reported quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, which beat consensus estimates of $1.20 per share. PayPal's strong bottom-line results appear to be pushing shares higher after hours. Total payment volumes in the fourth quarter increased 5% year-over-year to $357.4 billion. Full-year payment volumes came in at $1.36 trillion, up 9% year-over-year. “2022...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock CleanSpark Is Falling In Thursday's After-Hours Session
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 3.40% to $3.13 during Thursday's after-hours session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. What Happened? CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year. See Also: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Are Getting Hammered Thursday: So What's Up? The company notably recognized a net loss for the three months ended...
Investment Gurus Predict Next Bull Market For Cryptocurrencies
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead and Osprey Funds chief Greg King have both expressed optimism about the future of cryptocurrencies in the wake of the recent bear market. Blockchain assets have reached their lows and are now entering the next bull market cycle, regardless of what happens in the interest-rate-sensitive asset classes, Morehead says. This would be the seventh bull cycle, after six bear cycles. See Also: Former FTX CEO's Bail Conditions Revisited: Monitoring Software Proposal Emerges In Criminal Case King, meanwhile, says each down cycle is slightly less than the previous one and that prices wouldn't necessarily rise in a straight line. As optimism grows, it will translate into finding the 'wall of worry,' a term used in traditional financial markets to describe scenarios where markets trend higher despite a lack of positive sentiment, he told Bloomberg News. That being said, both Morehead and King remain optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies and believe that the industry has bottomed out. Next: Bitcoin ATM Operator Coin Cloud Seeks Bankruptcy Protection, Owes Millions To Genesis Global © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Investor Optimism Declines Slightly As Dow Drops 250 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors assessed recent batch of corporate earnings. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares dropped 4.4% on Thursday on continued weakness after the company's BARD AI chatbot gave an incorrect answer in a company ad. The Dow closed lower by around 249 points to 33,699.88 on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 0.88% to 4,081.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.02% to settle at 11,789.58 in the session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), IQVIA Holdings...
Why Cloudflare Stock Is Rising After Hours
Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) shares are trading higher in Thursday’s after-hours session after the software company reported better-than-expected financial results, showing strong top-line growth. What Happened: Cloudflare said fourth-quarter revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $274.7 million, which beat consensus estimates of $274.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share, which beat estimates of 4 cents per share. Net cash flow from operating activities totaled $78.1 million, up from $40.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Free cash flow came in at $33.7 million. Cloudflare ended the quarter with cash, equivalents, and available securities for sale of $1.649 billion. “During...
Why These Analysts Believe YELP Can Succeed Against Negative Macroeconomic Winds
Online review aggregator Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with very strong results that beat Street estimates. The company also posted stronger-than-expected guidance for 2023 and according to KeyBanc analysts, Yelp is "continuing its trend toward growth through product innovation and disciplined investment." The analysts didn't issue a price target for the company stock, currently valued at $33.14 and up 7.4% since the market closed on Thursday. KeyBanc maintained its Sector Weight rating for Yelp. Revenue for the fourth-quarter beat forecasts at $309 million against consensus estimates of $307 million. EBITDA of $80 million came in below consensus estimates of $81 million. Following...
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading 8% Lower This Week
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading lower by 8.27% to $25,659 and 8.51% to $1,522 this week, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The move lower in several top market cap cryptos comes amid broader weakness in the cryptocurrency space after crypto exchange giant Kraken has agreed to suspend its cryptocurrency staking operations to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Else? The SEC states that Kraken must "immediately" discontinue its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay a $30 million penalty to settle its charges of offering unregistered securities. Our Benzinga team reported late Thursday that the settlement was reportedly approved during a...
PepsiCo 'Treats' Considered Affordable By Consumers, Says CFO: 'Gives Us Some Confidence'
Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) ended 0.95% higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. The company's fourth-quarter revenue increased 10.9% year-over-year to $28 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $26.84 billion. Also Read: How To Invest In Startups PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said what gives them confidence is the fact that despite the current economic environment being uncertain, the company's products are seen as affordable. "Right now we, obviously, are coming off a terrific year. We grew revenue by 14% for the full year on an organic basis, and 15% for the fourth quarter. So we have got a lot of...
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million). Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022. Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Research Coverage On These 3 Marijuana Stocks
Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic initiated research coverage of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: VRNOF), Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: AAWH), and Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF). The Thesis The analyst initiated research coverage on Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. with "a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $1.75,” reads the report. Regarding Verano Holdings: “We initiate research coverage with an Overweight rating and a 12-month price target of $10,” Zuanic said. On its part, Planet 13, with “a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $0.95 (...) has built one of the most iconic megastore concepts in the cannabis...
FormFactor Business Reflects Signs Of Bottoming, Is Well Positioned For Recovery, Analysts Say Post Q4
Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained FormFactor Inc FORM with a Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $36. FormFactor surprised the Street to the upside as it reported 4Q22 revenue exceeding the high end of its guidance and guided 1Q23 to be roughly flat sequentially. In 4Q22, all...
