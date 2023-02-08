ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks

The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Trail Blazers starting Cam Reddish on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish will make his first start for the Trail Blazers after Gary Payton II was dealt on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Thunder unit ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland's Cam Reddish available for Friday's game versus Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is active for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono are available to make their Portland debuts while Kevin Knox and Matisse Thybulle are inactive. In 21.0 expected minutes, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points. Reddish's...
PORTLAND, OR
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons

Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
DETROIT, MI
Spurs starting Blake Wesley at point guard on Friday

San Antonio Spurs point guard Blake Wesley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Wesley will make his first career start in the NBA after Josh Richardson was traded on Thursday. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wesley to score 29.5 FanDuel points. Wesley's projection includes 15.4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cam Johnson active for Nets' Saturday matchup versus 76ers

Brooklyn Nets small forward Cameron Johnson is available for Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson will make his Brooklyn debut after he was included in Wednesday's blockbuster deal. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 23.3 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection includes 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hornets starting Mark Williams at center on Friday night

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams is starting in Friday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Williams will make his first career start after the Hornets traded Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline. In 27.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tre Jones (foot) not listed on Spurs' Saturday injury report

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (foot) is not listed on Saturday's injury report against the Atlanta Hawks. After a four game absence with left foot soreness, Jones is on track to return on Saturday. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Jones'...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Damion Lee coming off Suns' bench on Friday night

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Damion Lee is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Lee will have bench duties on Friday night after Devin Booker was chosen as Phoenix's starting guard. In 25.1 expected minutes, our models project Lee to score 18.2 FanDuel points. Lee's current projection includes...
PHOENIX, AZ
Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Heat's Saturday matchup

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Vincent is expected to suit up for the later half of Miami's back-to-back after Miami's guard was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 24.2 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
Detroit's James Wiseman inactive on Friday

Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman will not play in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Wiseman will not be available to make his Detroit debut after he was acquired on Thursday. Expect Jalen Duren to see major playing time versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating. Duren's...
DETROIT, MI
Utah's Juan Toscano-Anderson available on Saturday

Utah Jazz small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is available for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones are eligible to make their Utah debuts while Russell Westbrook will not be available. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 364.9 minutes this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 0.62 FanDuel points...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Jaylen Nowell playing with Minnesota's second unit on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jaylen Nowell is not starting in Friday's contest versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will come off the bench after Mike Conley was named Friday's starter in Memphis. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Nowell to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's current projection includes 11.0 points,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

