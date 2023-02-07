Read full article on original website
Singer Douglas Mark Increases Position in Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)
Fintel reports that Singer Douglas Mark has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG). This represents 8.32% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.29MM shares and 6.98% of the company, an increase...
State Street Increases Position in Amcor (AMCR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 106.06MM shares of Amcor PLC (AMCR). This represents 7.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 102.18MM shares and 6.66% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Banc Funds Co Increases Position in First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)
Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ). This represents 3.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an...
Durable Capital Partners Increases Position in Clear Secure (YOU)
Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU). This represents 13.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 8.57MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in...
Fmr Increases Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.66MM shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). This represents 8.424% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 12.90MM shares and 7.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.88MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 9.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 22.81MM shares and...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Stewart Information Services Corp. Shares Close the Day 11.2% Lower - Daily Wrap
Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) shares closed today 11.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 17.5% year-to-date, down 29.5% over the past 12 months, and up 39.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Liquidity Services (LQDT)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.97MM shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT). This represents 5.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.81MM shares and 5.09% of the company, an increase in shares...
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Heartland Express (HTLD)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.42MM shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD). This represents 10.66% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 8.24MM shares and 10.45% of the company, an increase...
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
Interesting FOXA Put And Call Options For August 18th
Investors in Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) saw new options become available today, for the August 18th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 189 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FOXA options chain for the new August 18th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $22.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.65% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GGN.PRB was trading at a 8.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.64% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.
Garcia Ernest C. Iii Increases Position in Carvana (CVNA)
Fintel reports that Garcia Ernest C. Iii has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30.12MM shares of Carvana Co (CVNA). This represents 22.56% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 16.12MM shares and 18.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 86.88% and an increase in total ownership of 3.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.59MM shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX). This represents 9.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 19.15MM shares and 10.57% of the company, a decrease in...
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Will HF Sinclair (DINO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? HF Sinclair (DINO), which belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This independent energy company...
Fmr Updates Holdings in Digi International (DGII)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.01MM shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII). This represents 5.643% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
B. Riley Securities Downgrades Lumentum Holdings (LITE)
On February 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Lumentum Holdings from Buy to Neutral. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is $74.49. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from its latest reported closing price of $60.30.
Why Omnicom (OMC) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Omnicom (OMC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this advertising company is driving...
