ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
crimevoice.com

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Honors Good Samaritan

Photos courtesy of Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. “The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office was pleased to present this challenge coin to 25-year-old Jason Hunter of Grass Valley today, in recognition of his good citizen deed on 2/4/2023!. Jason was driving along Allison Ranch Rd. in Grass Valley at approximately...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Housing Action Team of C.H.A.T is making progress on Everhart Village. C.H.A.T. has been working with Butte County Behavioral Health to build tiny homes for homeless people. "The unique part of this project is not just the homeless outreach team, sleeper cabins, but this campus...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

Santa Cruz County in fight with northern California over housing a violent predator

PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted vendor, Liberty Healthcare Corporation, now proposes that he stay in Paradise with state supervision.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Edy Zoo

California mother sues school district for allegedly secretly transforming her child's gender

BUTTE COUNTY, CA. - A mother from California, Aurora Regino, has filed a lawsuit against her child's school district for allegedly transitioning her 11-year-old daughter's gender without her knowledge. Regino claims that her daughter, a fifth-grader at Chico Unified School District, was referred to as a male named "Jaden" and was receiving counseling for gender transition. However, she says the district's alleged "Parental Secrecy Policy" allowed such a transition without her consent.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State requests restraining order against former professor

CHICO, Calif. - Chico State is asking a court to barr a former professor in the middle of a sex scandal from campus for making violent threats against employees. If a judge grants the petition it means Stachura can't come within a quarter of a mile of campus and has to stay away at least 300 yards from the people listed on the restraining order request.
actionnewsnow.com

Chico City Council considers redesign for downtown traffic

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico City Council is going to look at major changes to traffic downtown. They want to improve traffic, walkability and bike lane safety. At this week's meeting councilmember Tom Van Overbeek suggested replacing parallel parking with more diagonal parking to add more parking spaces. Councilmembers agreed...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tri Counties Bank phones are down

CALIFORNIA - Tri Counties Bank says its phone system is down on Thursday. A sign at one of the banks in Chico says its ATM's are not working too. It says people can use any bank ATM and the fees will be reversed. People are asked to use online and...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

The community fridge is going to cost a pretty penny to stay open

CHICO, Calif.- The City of Chico is requiring that the woman running the community fridge pay for a pricey permit to keep the fridge up and running. "Yeah I think it's a greed factor. I-- I don't see what it's taking up. This one's on private property. If they want to do check ups and make sure its the sanitation and it's clean like that everyday, I get that but the permit-- it's a headscratcher for me," said one lady donating to the fridge, who didn't want to be identified.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

20 contacted, 6 arrested during search warrant of problem home in Corning

CORNING, Calif. — 20 people were contacted and six were arrested when officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) served a search warrant at a home Thursday morning. The CPD officers, along with deputies from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office, and Probation department served the search warrant at 22351 Samson Ave.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced 4 years for burning tenants' belongings

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Tehama County judge sentenced a man to four years behind bars for setting his tenants' belongings on fire when they didn’t pay rent, the district attorney’s office says. William Fox piled up the tenants belonging, lit them on fire and threatened the kill...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

6 arrested during Corning drug sales investigation

CORNING, Calif. - Six people were arrested in Corning on Thursday morning after authorities served a search warrant in a drug sales investigation, according to the police department. The Corning Police Department said it served the warrant at a home off Samson Avenue as part of an investigation. Officers said...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Whitney Hall to shut down for entire 2023-2024 school year

CHICO, Calif. - The school sent out an email Tuesday night telling students about its plan to upgrade the building's HVAC system. Journey Walker lives in Whitney Hall. "My immediate thoughts were that all my assumptions were right because I've been thinking maybe the reason I've been getting sick a lot was because of the HVAC system, but I didn't really know, but once I got that email, I was definitely like, 'Oh it's definitely the reason why I'm getting sick, so kind of a sense of worry if like the rest of the school year will be like completely safe," said Walker.
CHICO, CA
Lassen County News

Highway 70 remains closed

Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) in Butte and Plumas counties due to slides at two locations between Belden and Twain (just east of Belden, approximate post mile 15.2 and west of Rush Creek Road, approximate post mile 22.7).
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after search reveals fentanyl in Chico apartment

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested in Chico on Tuesday after agents served a search warrant at an apartment and found fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) says they arrested 51-year-old Robert Rogers after finding more than half an ounce of fentanyl, more than an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine and heroin.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy