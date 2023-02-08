Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Chico has plans to clear out a majority of people living at the alternative homeless site
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is planning to clear out people from the alternative homeless site on Cohasset and Eaton road. The notice given out by the city says of the 45 people living at the alternative site, only nine are supposed to be there. The city will...
actionnewsnow.com
City to issue notices to unauthorized homeless camper at alternative site
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico notified the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC) that it plans to issue anti-camping notices at the alternative site located at the corner of Cohasset Road and Eaton Road. In the notice sent on Tuesday, the city says 45 people are camping at...
crimevoice.com
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Honors Good Samaritan
Photos courtesy of Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. “The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office was pleased to present this challenge coin to 25-year-old Jason Hunter of Grass Valley today, in recognition of his good citizen deed on 2/4/2023!. Jason was driving along Allison Ranch Rd. in Grass Valley at approximately...
actionnewsnow.com
Tiny homes closer to completion for homeless in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Housing Action Team of C.H.A.T is making progress on Everhart Village. C.H.A.T. has been working with Butte County Behavioral Health to build tiny homes for homeless people. "The unique part of this project is not just the homeless outreach team, sleeper cabins, but this campus...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspicious activity in Tri Counties Bank system forces it to shut down services
CHICO, Calif. - Many people couldn’t get through to anyone or make transactions through an ATM at Tri Counties Bank. Beatrice Meehan has been a Tri Counties customer for three months. "They told me I can't get my balance, and they don't know when the problem is going to...
kion546.com
Santa Cruz County in fight with northern California over housing a violent predator
PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted vendor, Liberty Healthcare Corporation, now proposes that he stay in Paradise with state supervision.
California mother sues school district for allegedly secretly transforming her child's gender
BUTTE COUNTY, CA. - A mother from California, Aurora Regino, has filed a lawsuit against her child's school district for allegedly transitioning her 11-year-old daughter's gender without her knowledge. Regino claims that her daughter, a fifth-grader at Chico Unified School District, was referred to as a male named "Jaden" and was receiving counseling for gender transition. However, she says the district's alleged "Parental Secrecy Policy" allowed such a transition without her consent.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State requests restraining order against former professor
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State is asking a court to barr a former professor in the middle of a sex scandal from campus for making violent threats against employees. If a judge grants the petition it means Stachura can't come within a quarter of a mile of campus and has to stay away at least 300 yards from the people listed on the restraining order request.
actionnewsnow.com
Lawsuit: Oroville officer leaves Chico woman at Butte County dump
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Oroville, a police officer and a sergeant claiming a woman the officer arrested was dropped off at the Butte County dump in September 2022. A lawsuit filed in federal court on Monday claims a woman was left at the Butte County...
actionnewsnow.com
Welding students compete in fire pit competitions
About a dozen schools faced off in a welding competition in Durham on Friday. About a dozen schools faced off in a welding competition in Durham on Friday.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico City Council considers redesign for downtown traffic
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico City Council is going to look at major changes to traffic downtown. They want to improve traffic, walkability and bike lane safety. At this week's meeting councilmember Tom Van Overbeek suggested replacing parallel parking with more diagonal parking to add more parking spaces. Councilmembers agreed...
actionnewsnow.com
Tri Counties Bank phones are down
CALIFORNIA - Tri Counties Bank says its phone system is down on Thursday. A sign at one of the banks in Chico says its ATM's are not working too. It says people can use any bank ATM and the fees will be reversed. People are asked to use online and...
actionnewsnow.com
The community fridge is going to cost a pretty penny to stay open
CHICO, Calif.- The City of Chico is requiring that the woman running the community fridge pay for a pricey permit to keep the fridge up and running. "Yeah I think it's a greed factor. I-- I don't see what it's taking up. This one's on private property. If they want to do check ups and make sure its the sanitation and it's clean like that everyday, I get that but the permit-- it's a headscratcher for me," said one lady donating to the fridge, who didn't want to be identified.
krcrtv.com
20 contacted, 6 arrested during search warrant of problem home in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — 20 people were contacted and six were arrested when officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) served a search warrant at a home Thursday morning. The CPD officers, along with deputies from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office, and Probation department served the search warrant at 22351 Samson Ave.
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced 4 years for burning tenants' belongings
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Tehama County judge sentenced a man to four years behind bars for setting his tenants' belongings on fire when they didn’t pay rent, the district attorney’s office says. William Fox piled up the tenants belonging, lit them on fire and threatened the kill...
krcrtv.com
Reclaiming the Ridge: how one Camp Fire survivor is rebuilding his home in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. — Over 153,336 acres burned, 18,000 structures destroyed, and 89 deaths, all due to the 2018 Camp Fire. Now, just five years later, one survivor told KRCR about why he chose to stay and take part in the rebuilding of Paradise and the effort to reclaim the ridge.
actionnewsnow.com
6 arrested during Corning drug sales investigation
CORNING, Calif. - Six people were arrested in Corning on Thursday morning after authorities served a search warrant in a drug sales investigation, according to the police department. The Corning Police Department said it served the warrant at a home off Samson Avenue as part of an investigation. Officers said...
actionnewsnow.com
Whitney Hall to shut down for entire 2023-2024 school year
CHICO, Calif. - The school sent out an email Tuesday night telling students about its plan to upgrade the building's HVAC system. Journey Walker lives in Whitney Hall. "My immediate thoughts were that all my assumptions were right because I've been thinking maybe the reason I've been getting sick a lot was because of the HVAC system, but I didn't really know, but once I got that email, I was definitely like, 'Oh it's definitely the reason why I'm getting sick, so kind of a sense of worry if like the rest of the school year will be like completely safe," said Walker.
Lassen County News
Highway 70 remains closed
Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) in Butte and Plumas counties due to slides at two locations between Belden and Twain (just east of Belden, approximate post mile 15.2 and west of Rush Creek Road, approximate post mile 22.7).
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after search reveals fentanyl in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested in Chico on Tuesday after agents served a search warrant at an apartment and found fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) says they arrested 51-year-old Robert Rogers after finding more than half an ounce of fentanyl, more than an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine and heroin.
Comments / 1