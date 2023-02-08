CHICO, Calif. - The school sent out an email Tuesday night telling students about its plan to upgrade the building's HVAC system. Journey Walker lives in Whitney Hall. "My immediate thoughts were that all my assumptions were right because I've been thinking maybe the reason I've been getting sick a lot was because of the HVAC system, but I didn't really know, but once I got that email, I was definitely like, 'Oh it's definitely the reason why I'm getting sick, so kind of a sense of worry if like the rest of the school year will be like completely safe," said Walker.

