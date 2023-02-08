Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
McLaughlin, Wahconah Top Easthampton
DALTON, Mass. – Patrick McLaughlin scored 28 points, and Brody Calvert added 24 Friday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 73-45 win over Easthampton. Wahconah took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles, 22-5, to take a 42-23 lead into the locker room.
iBerkshires.com
McAlister, Doyle Lead Mount Greylock Past Turners Falls
MONTAGUE, Mass. – Max McAlister hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to kick start the Mount Greylock boys basketball team to an 80-47 win over Turners Falls on Thursday. McAlister helped the Mounties take a 21-9 lead after one quarter on his way to an 18-point night. Chase...
iBerkshires.com
Sandifer Scores 23 to Lead Taconic in Road Win
WILBRAHAM, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 23 points Friday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 67-53 win over Minnechaug. The Thunder took the lead with a 16-9 second quarter to take a 32-29 lead into half-time and extended its margin from there. Maimoudou Bamba scored 14...
iBerkshires.com
McGovern Leads Hurricanes in Win at South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. – Joey McGovern scored 27 points Friday to lead the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team to a 66-58 win over South Hadley. McGovern hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 22-11 third quarter for the Hurricanes that gave them a 50-41 lead. In the fourth quarter, he went 7-for-8 at the foul line to help Hoosac Valley preserve its lead.
iBerkshires.com
Mazza, McCann Tech Roar Past Tigers, into State Tourney
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The McCann Tech boys basketball team punched its ticket for the state tournament by punching out Westfield Tech with a 16-0 fourth quarter run in a 57-43 Senior Night win. Walter Mazza scored 23 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, as the Hornets improved...
iBerkshires.com
Arce-Jackson Leads Generals Past West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Keanu Arce-Jackson scored 19 points Friday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to a 52-37 win over West Springfield. The Generals jumped out to a 25-14 lead at half-time en route to their fourth straight win. Carter Mungin scored 10 points, and Patrick Brennan...
iBerkshires.com
Garabedian, Lesure Lead Hurricanes Past South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. – Taylor Garabedian and Ashlyn Lesure each scored in double figures Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 49-40 win over South Hadley. Garabedian scored 15 points, and Lesure added 14 for the Hurricanes, who got six points apiece from Haley McNeice...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls Down Monson on Senior Night
DALTON, Mass. – Olivia Gamberoni scored 26 points Thursday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to a 65-35 win over Monson on Senior Night in Dalton. Grace Wigington hit seven 3-pointers to finish with 24 points for Wahconah, which won by just six points, 46-40, when the teams met in Monson back in December.
iBerkshires.com
Lee Girls Fall to Easthampton
LEE, Mass. – Lauren Morse scored 23 points Thursday to lead the Easthampton girls basketball team to a 77-37 win over Lee. Mia Puleri hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats, who got 10 points from Taylor Salice. Lee fought back late but could not...
iBerkshires.com
Drury Boys Hold Off Pioneer for Ninth Win
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Drury boys basketball team escaped with a narrow win over Pioneer, 47-45, Friday night. Louis Guilotte led the way with 23 points, while Sam Moorman added eight and Darrin Vidal with six. The scenario is simple, win two of their next three games and...
iBerkshires.com
McElroy Comes Up Big Late in Close Win for Spartans
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Khalil Carlson scored 16 points, and Griffin McElroy made some big shots late to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a 53-50 win over South Hadley on Wednesday night. McElroy finished with 13 points, and Luke Arienti, Sebastian Guete-Ramirez and Manny Brown each...
Framingham High Sophomore Breaks Her Assistant Coach’s All-Around Gymnastics Record
FRAMINGHAM – In the 2008-2009 season, Framingham High gymnast Ashley Paulsen set the high school’s record for all-around gymnastics. Paulsen is now the Framingham High School assistant athletic director and the assistant gymnastics coach for her alma mater. Last month, Coach Paulsen watched as Framingham High sophomore Olivia...
westernmassnews.com
Mild winter temperatures has golfers hitting local courses
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Of all sports, one that hundreds in western Massachusetts have been doing this winter is golf and the mild temperatures, including the ones we saw on Friday, have played a big role. It may still be winter, but it might as well be spring already. It...
iBerkshires.com
Authorities Investigating Adams Burglary
ADAMS, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a breaking and entering incident that resulted in injuries. Police Chief Scott Kelley said he could not give much information on the incident as the investigation is ongoing and multiple jurisdictions are involved. "There had been a breaking and entering and there were...
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
Springfield man arrested for bank robberies in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
The suspect of two bank robberies in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow last week has been identified and arrested.
Record warmth forecasted today following record lows last week
Well if you don’t like the weather in New England…we all know the saying, but it certainly holds true.
iBerkshires.com
Roam Finds New Home in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Artist and gallery owner Xtina Parks is excited about the future of her new neighborhood. And she is just as excited about preserving its past. "What is important to me is history and things that are important to New England," Parks said this week. "I'm originally from Springfield and have always loved architecture — historic buildings, buildings that are older.
Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs
Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
No significant Massachusetts snowstorms so far this winter
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with how this is usually a pretty snowy time of year.
