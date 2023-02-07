Read full article on original website
Carl Edward Hagan, Sr., age 70, a resident of Fort Scott, Kan., passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Fort Scott. He was born Jan. 7, 1953, the son of Floyd E. Green and Teresia Waunettia Edna Pryor. Carl graduated from the Fort Scott High School. Carl first married Bethany Ann Nolan and they had one son, Carl Jr. He later married Kelli Thompson and later divorced. In earlier years, he worked as a diesel mechanic for Mid-Western Distribution. When that business closed, Carl found employment with Superior Industries in Pittsburg where he worked until his retirement. Carl had a love for vintage automobiles and will be remembered for his ’56 yellow Chevy Nomad.
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg is becoming a dispensary of hope site for patients.
RANTOUL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Game Warden was able to save one buck after two had become antler-locked on a Franklin Co. property. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Monday, Feb. 6, that Franklin Co. Game Warden Ryan Twellmann was called to a farm near Rantoul with reports of two antler-locked deer.
JOPLIN, Mo. - More Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Kansas and Missouri, including Joplin's location.
CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
A convicted violent drug offender has been arrested in Parsons. Late last week, Parsons Police officers were called to a report of a domestic violence incident. During their investigation, officers established cause for the arrest of 36-year-old Justin Ray Cooper. Later, officers observed a vehicle that was registered to Cooper and conducted a traffic stop. When Cooper was told he was under arrest, he became combative with officers. There was a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody. During a search, officers found multiple baggies containing approximately 136 grams of Methamphetamine.
A Parsons man is arrested for aggravated assault. Parsons Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers spoke with the victim and other witnesses and discovered an altercation had taken place between 23-year-old Tyreece Demott Kendrick and the victim. Kendrick used a firearm while threatening the victim and the victim’s child, who was not there at the time. The victim pulled their own gun and Kendrick fled from the scene.
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin detectives are on the lookout for a 30-year-old male suspect for his role in an early-morning shooting on February, 7.
JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a new facility in Joplin to meet the urgent care needs of residents. The Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care Clinic sits at 1421 S. Rangeline Rd. and basically replaces the health system’s convenient care facility near Academy Sports Outdoors and the 15th street Walmart. That...
