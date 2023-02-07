ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Fort Scott Tribune

Carl Edward Hagan, Sr.

Carl Edward Hagan, Sr., age 70, a resident of Fort Scott, Kan., passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Fort Scott. He was born Jan. 7, 1953, the son of Floyd E. Green and Teresia Waunettia Edna Pryor. Carl graduated from the Fort Scott High School. Carl first married Bethany Ann Nolan and they had one son, Carl Jr. He later married Kelli Thompson and later divorced. In earlier years, he worked as a diesel mechanic for Mid-Western Distribution. When that business closed, Carl found employment with Superior Industries in Pittsburg where he worked until his retirement. Carl had a love for vintage automobiles and will be remembered for his ’56 yellow Chevy Nomad.
FORT SCOTT, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage School bus collides with car

CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
CARTHAGE, MO
kggfradio.com

Violent Drug Offender Arrested in Parsons

A convicted violent drug offender has been arrested in Parsons. Late last week, Parsons Police officers were called to a report of a domestic violence incident. During their investigation, officers established cause for the arrest of 36-year-old Justin Ray Cooper. Later, officers observed a vehicle that was registered to Cooper and conducted a traffic stop. When Cooper was told he was under arrest, he became combative with officers. There was a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody. During a search, officers found multiple baggies containing approximately 136 grams of Methamphetamine.
PARSONS, KS
kggfradio.com

Parsons Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault and Criminal Threat

A Parsons man is arrested for aggravated assault. Parsons Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers spoke with the victim and other witnesses and discovered an altercation had taken place between 23-year-old Tyreece Demott Kendrick and the victim. Kendrick used a firearm while threatening the victim and the victim’s child, who was not there at the time. The victim pulled their own gun and Kendrick fled from the scene.
PARSONS, KS

