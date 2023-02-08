Read full article on original website
1,000-plus apartments approved for Martin Tower site — a big change from initial proposal
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A plan that would put 1,085 apartments in five buildings plus a hotel and medical offices on the former site of Bethlehem Steel's Martin Tower got approval from the city Planning Commission on Thursday. That's more than double the number of apartment units proposed in a...
Bethlehem is deep in a housing crisis, officials tell community members
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem officials shared the city’s work toward making housing more affordable during a community meeting Wednesday night. More than 60 residents, housing advocates and other stakeholders showed up at Northampton Community College’s Fowler Center for an update from the city’s consultants. Bethlehem city...
Bethlehem City Council denies liquor license for Lehigh U.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lehigh University's plan for an on-campus restaurant that serves beer and wine got shut off by Bethlehem City Council, which denied a request for a liquor license. A request to transfer a license failed 4-1, with two members abstaining. Bethlehem City Council voted 4-1, with two...
Site of burned down textile mill to become apartments
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A new, 144-unit apartment complex called Cumberland Apartments will soon be coming to a neighborhood near Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network's main campus in Allentown. Cumberland Apartments will be coming to the Good Shepherd neighborhood of downtown Allentown. The complex will have 144 units. The Yasin Khan...
Tri-city coalition of Lehigh Valley mayors forms to tackle problems together
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The mayors of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton unveiled plans for a tri-city coalition Thursday that they hope will produce solutions to some of the region's most pressing issues. At a joint news conference at Bethlehem City Hall, Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds and...
New studies show depth of Bethlehem's housing crisis
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem is facing a dire shortage of housing which is driving soaring prices, consultants for the city have told a City Council committee. During a Tuesday meeting of City Council’s Community Development Committee, consultants laid out their assessment of Bethlehem’s housing needs and market.
Northampton County Councilman John Cusick announces run for county controller
EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County Councilman John Cusick announced Wednesday he's running for county controller. Northampton County Councilman John Cusick on Wednesday announced he's a candidate for county controller. He's seeking to replace Controller Richard "Bucky" Szulborski, who previously said he would not seek re-election. The controller is the...
Man fatally shot by police in Center City Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - City police shot and killed a man when he pulled a gun and opened fire on officers Friday night, police said. It happened about 8:10 p.m. in Center City, near Eighth and Maple streets. A man died after being chased and shot by police in Allentown. Police...
Voices of Leadership: Doris Ezomo goes from modest means to found nursing school
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A new option is available in Bethlehem for those looking to become a certified nurse assistant or a home health aide. Nigerian immigrant Doris Ezomo has tapped into her pension to start a nursing school. Students can become a certified nurse assistant or a home health...
School bus driver shortages frustrate Lehigh Valley parents
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sarah Williams Hernandez said she often received texts from her son's school bus company, saying they didn't have a driver available to get him home that afternoon. That meant she'd have to pick up the boy from Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Bethlehem or see...
Local author hopes book on Emmett Till inspires Allentown students
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Students at Louis E. Dieruff High School said they believe they must continue to fight for civil rights today to secure equal rights for people of color. The students took part Tuesday in a Black History Month presentation and discussion on Emmett Till and the civil rights movement of the 1960s.
New Bradbury-Sullivan art exhibit reflects on home
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — When everyone was stuck at home at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a local artist became inspired for a new exhibit. The Fine Art Galleries at Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center is featuring the exhibit “Creating Home” by Bethlehem-based artist Kevelis Matthews-Alvarado. Bradbury-Sullivan Center...
5 Things to Know Today: Syrian and Turkish community in mourning, life in a recovery house
The economy has been hurting most of us. The price of eggs is through the roof, gas prices have increased, and it seems like the cost of just about everything has gone up. Today is National Cut the Cord Day. So in honor of February 9, take a look at your expenses and see if there's any fat you can trim in your budget.
Allentown jazz singer holds Burt Bacharach's music in her heart
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — From the instant she first heard a Burt Bacharach song on the radio while growing up in Allentown, Denise Donatelli knew she couldn’t just walk on by. As the legendary composer’s tune drifted from the 14-year-old’s radio like a silky breeze in the summer of 1964, Donatelli said, it spoke to her in innumerable ways.
Fundraising efforts at Syrian church underway for earthquake relief
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — In the days following the devastating earthquake that struck regions of Turkey and Syria, St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church is taking action to raise money for the victims. Hundreds attended a prayer service and fundraiser Wednesday night inside the worship center at 1011 Catasauqua Ave. In...
