ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Comments / 0

Related
epbusinessjournal.com

Eagle Pass Man Arrested for Murder of Missing Woman

Eagle Pass Police Department Police Chief Federico Garza announced at a press conference held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Eagle Pass Public Safety Headquarters that an Eagle Pass man, Jesus Esteban Vasquez, age 34, had been arrested for the homicide of his fellow co-worker, Evelyn Guardado, age 24, who was missing since January 31, in Medina County, Texas on IH-35 near San Antonio as he traveled out of town with family members.
EAGLE PASS, TX
tpr.org

Uvalde CISD officers let go by district, no one left to investigate

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District quietly parted ways with the five district police officers who were present at Robb Elementary on the day 19 students and two teachers were killed. UCISD announced last year it would work with JPPI Investigations to conduct an internal review of the police district...
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Travel trailer destroyed by fire after Uvalde couple escapes

UVALDE, Texas — A couple was able to escape their travel trailer after it caught fire Thursday morning. According to the Uvalde Fire Department, the fire happened near West Pacific Street around 4:15 a.m. just West of San Antonio. The couple was able to escape without any injuries, but...
UVALDE, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

Eagle Pass-Maverick County Delegation Meets with State Legislators & Agencies

A delegation of over 50 persons representing Eagle Pass and Maverick County governmental entities, non-profit organizations, businesses, and public officials visited with state legislators and agencies in Austin, Texas during Tuesday and Wednesday, February 6-7, 2023, to discuss Eagle Pass and Maverick County’s legislative priorities and needs for the next biennium 2023-2025 and future years.
EAGLE PASS, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

Cabalgata Internacional La Grande Kicks Off at Eagle Pass-Piedras Negras Port of Entry

After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2023 Cabalgata Internacional La Grande kicked-off it 23rd annual Trail Ride on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the United States-Mexico international boundary line of the Eagle Pass, Texas and Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico Port of Entry with 180 trail riders participating, announced Luis Martinez, Trail Boss of Cabalgata Internacional La Grande.
EAGLE PASS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy