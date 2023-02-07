Read full article on original website
Eagle Pass Man Arrested for Murder of Missing Woman
Eagle Pass Police Department Police Chief Federico Garza announced at a press conference held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Eagle Pass Public Safety Headquarters that an Eagle Pass man, Jesus Esteban Vasquez, age 34, had been arrested for the homicide of his fellow co-worker, Evelyn Guardado, age 24, who was missing since January 31, in Medina County, Texas on IH-35 near San Antonio as he traveled out of town with family members.
Body of missing South Texas deputy constable found, suspect charged with murder
EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - The body of missing deputy constable in Eagle Pass was found Tuesday in Maverick County, according to the Eagle Pass Police. Evelyn Guardado, 24, was reported missing to authorities on Feb. 1, after she left work at the Eagle Pass Detention Center on Jan. 31.
No more DPS officers will be disciplined for Uvalde shooting response, director says
The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety suggested Thursday that only two DPS employees will be disciplined for response to the Robb Elementary mass school shooting in Uvalde, in which law enforcement officers took more than 77 minutes to breach the classroom and take down the gunman.
Uvalde CISD officers let go by district, no one left to investigate
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District quietly parted ways with the five district police officers who were present at Robb Elementary on the day 19 students and two teachers were killed. UCISD announced last year it would work with JPPI Investigations to conduct an internal review of the police district...
Video from Texas DPS shows 5 alleged undocumented immigrants being smuggled in Houston driver's car
A total of five undocumented immigrants were escorted out of the vehicle, including an Iranian National who was found hiding inside the trunk, according to Texas DPS.
Travel trailer destroyed by fire after Uvalde couple escapes
UVALDE, Texas — A couple was able to escape their travel trailer after it caught fire Thursday morning. According to the Uvalde Fire Department, the fire happened near West Pacific Street around 4:15 a.m. just West of San Antonio. The couple was able to escape without any injuries, but...
Eagle Pass-Maverick County Delegation Meets with State Legislators & Agencies
A delegation of over 50 persons representing Eagle Pass and Maverick County governmental entities, non-profit organizations, businesses, and public officials visited with state legislators and agencies in Austin, Texas during Tuesday and Wednesday, February 6-7, 2023, to discuss Eagle Pass and Maverick County’s legislative priorities and needs for the next biennium 2023-2025 and future years.
Cabalgata Internacional La Grande Kicks Off at Eagle Pass-Piedras Negras Port of Entry
After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2023 Cabalgata Internacional La Grande kicked-off it 23rd annual Trail Ride on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the United States-Mexico international boundary line of the Eagle Pass, Texas and Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico Port of Entry with 180 trail riders participating, announced Luis Martinez, Trail Boss of Cabalgata Internacional La Grande.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something on the minds of many and now that the Dallas Mavericks have added superstar Kyrie Irving to the team to play alongside Luka Doncic, maybe more winning will be seen in the Big D. Winning was happening outside of basketball in the Lone...
