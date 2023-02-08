Read full article on original website
Lafayette Bed Bath and Beyond store to close
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Bed Bath and Beyond has released another round of store closures. The Lafayette location on State Road 38 East is one of the additional stores set to close. The company released an initial list of 87 store closures last week. Tuesday, the home goods chain...
Seven-story developments planned for Levee Plaza
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An urban transformation is coming to Levee Plaza in West Lafayette. Two upcoming developments are the starting point for a new vision for the area. "These projects I think will up the ante a little bit more," says Ryan O'Gara, assistant director of the...
Brewery, distillery planned for relocated barn near Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A unique project mixing old and new is coming to Squirrel Park in Purdue University's Discovery Park District. Crews recently finished dismantling a century-old barn in Sheridan, Indiana. Purdue Trustee Sonny Beck is donating the barn to be reassembled, board-by-board, near campus. Purdue Research...
Cash windfall funding needed gear for Lafayette Fire Department
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A windfall of money from Fairfield Township will allow Lafayette Fire Department to purchase much needed gear. As we've reported, the township usually pays LFD roughly $100,000 a year in exchange for fire protection in the unincorporated areas. But those payments stopped under ex-trustee Taletha...
Ominous Photos Captured at Indiana State Sanatorium are Hauntingly Beautiful
These photos captured at the abandoned Indiana State Sanatorium are haunting and beautiful. A big thank you to Witt Photography for the photos in this post!. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
Wabash Township Fire Department receives grant for paramedicine program
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The Wabash Township Fire Department received funding for their Mobile Integrated Health Program. The process to receive the grant began at the end of the summer. The proposal was submitted in November, and the fire station found out they were awarded last week. This funding...
DNR steps up to keep Wildcat Park open
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Wildcat Park remains open after much uncertainty about its future. As we've reported, Tippecanoe County let its lease on the land expire at the end of last year. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources owns the land. DNR is stepping up in the absence...
Tippecanoe Mall | Shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana
Tippecanoe Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana. Opened in 1974, it is anchored by JCPenney, Macy's, Kohl's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. It is owned by Simon Property Group. Melvin Simon & Associates opened Tippecanoe Mall in 1974. It was originally slated for a 1973 opening with Montgomery...
The Marvelous 13-Mile Trail In Indiana That Leads Adventurers To Little-Known River Views
If there’s anything amazing about Indiana (other than everything), it’s the incredible number of awe-inspiring hiking trails you’ll find weaving all over the state, almost like veins. And like veins deliver life-giving blood to vital parts of our bodies, these hiking trails deliver life to our souls. Next time you’re feeling up to exploring the great outdoors, check out the legendary hiking trail in Indiana known as the Wabash Heritage Trail. It’s a long one, but no worries – you can adjust everything to make it the ideal adventure for you!
Driver arrested after semi tips over and spills load of grain
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is in custody after a semi he was driving tipped over and spilled a load of grain. It happened just before 11 a.m. at U.S. 231 and Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette. A News 18 reporter saw officers handcuff Nicholas Fischbach and...
New developments continue to pop up along West Lafayette's Sachem Boulevard
Slim Chickens down the street opened Tuesday, and Panera Bread will open Thursday. There is also the construction of two hotels in place behind the restaurants. This area has been seen as a potential development site for a long time.
Chemistry demo to celebrate women in STEM
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and a science event in Tippecanoe County is planned to celebrate on Feb. 11. The Wizard Science event at River City Community Center is being put on by Evonik Tippecanoe Laboratories Women Initiative Network. There will be a free science demonstration at 10:00 a.m.
NIPSCO gas expansion project in Cass, Howard and Miami Counties
Last Updated on February 9, 2023 by Cass County Communication Network. Here is more info on a NIPSCO project underway as of February 2023:. The purpose of this project is to provide natural gas service to the StarPlus Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Installation: 18.5 miles of new 24″ natural gas steel pipeline & 1500′ of 16″ steel pipeline, a new station facility north of Walton to include new valve settings and safety components, a new customer facility station in Kokomo.
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
Heart Health Month: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy is a heart disease that unusually thickens the heart muscle. There are many symptoms of HMC. Shortness of breath, chest pain, and symptoms of heart failure and weight gain. In children, it can cause sudden cardiac arrest. Doctors use an echocardiogram to diagnose HCM. It...
An Inside Look at the Clinton County Morgue
The County Coroner is an elected official with many responsibilities with the foremost being the oversight of an investigation and certification of a variety of deaths within the Coroner’s jurisdiction for legal or public health interest. For years, Clinton County did not have an official morgue of its own...
Missing Man in Tippecanoe County found and safe
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Connor Patrick O'Leary is a 24 year-old missing person in Tippecanoe County. He was last seen February 3 at Bru Burger located in Downtown Lafayette. O'Leary has brown hair and stands at a height of 5'10. He is currently considered to be a danger...
Sheriff: Cory man did donuts in Bloomingdale yard before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man drunkenly used his vehicle to “do donuts” in another person’s yard before officers had to use a stun gun to place him under arrest. That’s according to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, who said deputies arrested Christopher F. Million, 36, of Cory, Monday while responding to a Bloomingdale […]
Dashboard camera video reveals rescue attempt in deadly Flora fire
In just 20 minutes, Carroll County Deputy Drew Yoder put his life on the line, twice. He entered and then re-entered a burning building in the town of Flora attempting to rescue four young girls trapped in a house fire. This in the early morning hours of November 21st, 2016. The valiant efforts of Yoder […]
LPD: Woman called police from the back seat of a car
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is facing felony criminal confinement charges after a woman called police from the back seat of a vehicle reporting she was in a car against her will. Around 12 a.m. Tuesday police were advised of the emergency call. Police found the car at...
